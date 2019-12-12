Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market - 2018-2026

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Industry Overview:

The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size was esteemed at USD 456.4 million of every 2018 and is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2026. Developing commonness of ophthalmic diseases, for example, diabetic retinopathy and cataract and regular dispatch of items are among the components driving the market development

Ocular ultrasound keeps on being an integral diagnostic tool in ophthalmology as it has huge applications including representation of posterior eye segment in dense cataract or vitreous hemorrhage conditions. Basic use of ophthalmic ultrasound devices incorporates estimating the central length to decide the intensity of corrective lens, visualizing lens dislocation, distinguishing choroidal melanoma and retinal detachments, and diagnosing other ophthalmic issue.

Developing frequency of way of life and age-related ophthalmic conditions and expanding number of claim to fame eye care centers in creating locales are among the variables expected to lift market request over the gauge time frame. According to WHO, the quantity of individuals experiencing diabetes has expanded to 422 million of every 2014 from 108 million of every 1980. Diabetic retinopathy is seen in one out of three patients and is one of the real reasons for visual deficiency.

The propelling factors for the growth of the ultrasound devices market include the government and private funding for R&D in ultrasound imaging, increasing number of healthcare providers, technological advancements, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases.

The rising technological advancements supported by the adoption of trusted associations, are expected to boost the market growth. Curtailment in the size of ultrasound devices has given the market a slight boost, if not a significant one. It has given the healthcare facilities a chance to replace old heavy devices with small devices. With the reduction in size of these devices, the problem of storage is solved, enabling the facilities to operate more efficiently with more number of devices.

Top Key Players Of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Industry:

NIDEK

Ellex Medical

Quantel Medical

Optos

Halma

ArcScan

Micro Medical Devices

Wuhan Strong Electronics

Reichert

Escalon Ophthalmics

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, a diagnostic ultrasound, also known as sonography, is an imaging technique that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the different structures inside the body. They are being utilized for the assessment of various conditions in the kidney, liver, and other abdominal conditions. They are also majorly used in chronic diseases, which include health conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes. Therefore, these devices are being utilized as both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic modality, and have a wide range of applications in the medical field.

3D and 4D ultrasound imaging is the segment under technology that expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

3D and 4D ultrasound imaging take images at various angles, as compared to a single angle by 2D ultrasound. 4D ultrasound has added advantages of visualization and motion. It is widely used for abdominal applications, including the detection of abnormal fetus development, visualization of colon and rectum, detection of cancerous and benign tumors of prostate glands, and breast lesions, along with the flow of blood in various organs or a fetus. These ultrasounds are likely to experience a substantial growth in the coming years, with the higher adoption of technologically advanced devices for better clinical decisions. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to gain more share and emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.27% over the forecast period.

The Doppler imaging ultrasound technique is widely adopted, due to its advancements, and is used to estimate the blood flow through blood vessels by high-frequency sound waves.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth, due to the government and private funding for R&D and increase in the number of healthcare providers. The ultrasound devices market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand, due to the increase in awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Moreover, the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, offers immense potential in this region. The growing aging population in Japan and China and technological advancements, like portability and 3D ultrasound attached to smart devices, have further fueled the growth of the market.

In light of end use, the global ophthalmic ultrasound gadget market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmic facilities. Emergency clinic segment represented the biggest offer in 2018. Great government approaches for improvement of eye care offices in various geologies is one of the central point that can be inferable from this offer. Huge patient pool, accessibility of development innovation, and ideal government projects are the variables driving segment development.

Competitive Landscape

The public and private companies are found investing in R&D of advanced innovative technologies in the field of ultrasound imaging, as it is becoming one of the fundamental aspects of healthcare. Some of the major companies invested in ultrasound devices are Philips, Siemens, SonoSite Inc., and Clarius. Their updated technological portable devices are praised globally and these companies have wide presence across the developed and emerging markets.



