Healthcare Virtual Assistants 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Healthcare virtual assistants are systems that interact with humans regarding various aspects of healthcare. These systems utilise the power of AI to create a system that mimics human interactions. Healthcare virtual assistants help in improving the delivery of healthcare services by assisting doctors and engaging with patients. These virtual assistants are either in the form of chatbots or smart speakers. The assistants are filling the gap between the need for more patient engagement and the shortage of healthcare professionals.

The survey of the market for healthcare virtual assistants shed light on the trends, driving forces, challenges and opportunities in the market. The advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence, speech recognition, natural language processing and neural networks are what made the healthcare virtual assistants a reality. The current demand is due to various factors. The growing use of smartphones, better internet connectivity, increase in the number of IoT or Internet of Things devices, and the need for improving the quality of healthcare at a lower cost are some of the driving forces in the market.

Despite the many advantages, the technology still has a few shortcomings that need to be fixed for the market to grow. Security concerns, the need for better accuracy in transcription, and the high initial cost for training the staff and acquiring the devices are some of the major challenges for the market. The report studies how these factors impact the market. It also presents the projected growth rate for the revenue from healthcare virtual assistants for the period 2019 to 2024.

Key Players

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Amazon

3. Verint Systems Inc.

4. Infermedica

5. Sensely, Inc.

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. CSS Corporation

8. Egain Corporation

9. Kognito Solutions, LLC

10. Healthtap, Inc.

11. Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

12. ADA Digital Health

Segmentation

The market for healthcare virtual assistants is segmented on the basis of manufacturers, product and user interface.

There are two different products under the umbrella of healthcare virtual assistants. They are chatbots and smart speakers. The report compares the current market share of each product and forecasts how this will change in the future. It does the same for the types of user interfaces as well. The user interfaces for healthcare virtual assistants are automatic speech recognition, text-based and text to speech-based.

Regional Overview

The global market needs to be examined by inspecting each region individually. The survey broadly classifies the worldwide market into five regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle-East and Africa.

The survey finds that North America is the largest market for healthcare virtual assistants currently. The region has always been at the forefront of adopting the latest technologies, especially in the healthcare sector. Increased awareness among the general population and healthcare providers about the benefits of this technology is the major driving force here. The Asia Pacific region is primed to be the next big market since healthcare virtual assistants can address the shortage of healthcare professionals.

Industry News

Companies are trying to increase the accuracy of the speech recognition to make the transcriptions error-free. Lowering the cost of these devices so that they become accessible to developing countries as well. There are constant innovations that are pushing the boundaries of healthcare virtual assistants.

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Forces

5. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)

6. Market Outlook by Function (Current size & future market estimates)

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)



