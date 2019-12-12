On 23rd November 2019, the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Zambia co-hosted, together with Zambia Judo Association, the 31st Japanese Ambassador’s Judo Tournament at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka.

About 200 male and female Judokas participated in the male and female individual competitions according to age, for 8 championships. For the group championship, the teams comprised gender and age mixed team competitions.

Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga, Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Mr. Ryuta Mizuuchi, Ambassador-Designate of Japan to the Republic of Zambia, and Mr. Alfred Foloko, president of National Olympic Committee of Zambia and president of Zambia Judo Federation, addressed the gathering before the finals. The winners received their awards. The results in this tournament are so significant that they may count towards the selection for the national team.

Judo is increasingly becoming popular in Zambia. It is hoped that the yearly Japanese Ambassador’s Judo Tournament will help further development of Judo in Zambia, and that Zambian Judokas participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will compete for medals and achieve desired results.

To view the speech by Ambassador Mizuuchi at this event, please click here .



