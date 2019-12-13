Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market 2018-2023 Research Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds a new report Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2019 to its database.

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $12.17 billion at a rate of about 5.3% through 2022. The increasing prevalence of preterm births and low body weight of infants acts as a factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth. The fetal and neonatal monitoring device market is restricted by stringent regulatory policies governing this market.

Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are used to assess fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth. Ultrasound Dopplers and internal fetal monitors are widely-used fetal and neonatal monitors.

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is segmented into fetal and neonatal.

By Geography - The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market accounts for the largest share in the global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market.

Trends In The Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

Fetal and neonatal monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly innovating and integrating technologies such as wireless technology with patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and monitor fetuses and newborns.

Potential Opportunities In The Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

With an increase in economic growth, health reforms, and increased awareness in fetal and neonatal monitoring, the scope and potential for the global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size and growth for the global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market share, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market players, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market segments and geographies, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market trends, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market drivers and fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market restraints, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market

Data Segmentations: fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Organizations Covered: GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market customer information, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market product/service analysis – product examples, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Sector: The report reveals where the global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

