Proactive Notification Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Proactive Notification (also known as proactive multi-channel communication or proactive engagement) allows the dissemination of vital information to companies and clients with regards to any upcoming activity. The proactive notification software can be used to convey any upcoming deadlines, payment reminders, noteworthy or relevant promotions, and product updates. The software can also alert the companies about any recent customer events that may help in the optimization of the customer service, which eventually enhances sales. The proactive notification software platform can be integrated over texts (SMS), voice, email, or even fax notifications. In some cases, these notifications could open the gates for a two-way conversation.

The global proactive notification software is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of major players being actively involved in marketing strategies. With the increase in the penetrative nature of digital technologies, the global proactive notification software market is expected to grow significantly.

Key Players

Amazon

SimpleTexting

OneSignal

iZooto

Dragon

PushCrew

PushEngage

Salesforce

One Call Now

Call-Em-All

SchoolMessenger

Send Word Now

Zendesk

CallHub

Altocloud

Segmentation

The report classifies the global proactive notification software on the basis of the type of platform where it is being utilized. This includes cloud-based software and web-based software.

Further, the market can also be divided on the basis of the area of application, with Large Enterprises and SMEs being the primary segments.

Regional Analysis

The report classifies the geographical regions into the following segments:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Since the key players of the industry are based in or are operating out of the United States, the country is expected to continue leading the global proactive notification software.

Technologically progressive nations such as China, Japan, and India are also expected to register rapid growth in the market.

Industry News

With the rise in the demand for Alexa and Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon’s reach in the global proactive notification software market shall propel at a stellar rate. With Alexa’s customer data capturing ability, the company can expand on providing personalized services through its proactive notification software.



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



