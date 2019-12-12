Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) is a furan, generally bearing a hydroxymethyl substituent at the 2-position. Furfuryl Alcohol has a primary role in the Maillard reaction, as the product is used as an active agent in this reaction. Furfuryl Alcohol is a major variety of alcohol and a member of furans. This product appears as a clear colourless fluid, having a flashpoint of about 167°F. The boiling point of Furfuryl Alcohol is about 171°F. This fluid is considerably denser than normal water.

When comes in contact with the human body, Furfuryl Alcohol can cause irritation on the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Also, this product is considered toxic for ingestion and skin contact and must never be inhaled. 2-Furanmethanol is commonly found in arabica coffee as an active ingredient. It is generally isolated from the aroma of the coffee, tea, crispbread, wheat bread, soybean, rich cocoa, potato chips, rice, and other sources. Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) is considered as an excellent flavouring ingredient.

Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) generally has Faint burning odour. The compound is perfectly soluble in chloroform, ethanol, and ethyl ether. Also, Furfuryl Alcohol is soluble in alcohol and benzene. Furfuryl Alcohol is miscible with ether, acetone, alcohol, ethyl acetate, and maximum organic solvents except for paraffinic hydrocarbons. The product is, however, immiscible with most oils. Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) polymerizes under the effect of acids. Also, this product reacts violently with concentrated acids and strong oxidants, causing an explosion and fire hazard.

Key Players

Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol

Hongye Holding Group

International Furan Chemicals (IFC)

Silvateam

Penn A Kem

Zibo Zhangdian Oriental Chemical

Shandong Yongchuang Casting Material

Henan Huilong Chemical

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4568084-global-furfuryl-alcohol-cas-98-00-0-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Market Segmentation

Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) turns amber due to intermolecular dehydration and auto-oxidation during storage and generally turns black when comes in contact with air. The compound possesses an Auto-Ignition temperature of about 736 °F and viscosity of about 4.62 mPa at 25 °C. Refractive index of Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) is 1.4869 at 20 °C. To better analyse the growth of the global Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) market, the market has been segmented based on product types and applications. The major grades of Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) covered in the market report include Pharmaceuticals Grade and Food Grade.

Based on applications, the global Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) market has been segmented into-

Plastics

Paint & Dye

Rubber & Resin

Pesticide

Other

Regional Overview

This market report primarily concentrates on Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) value and volume at the company level, regional level, and global level. From a global perspective, this market report depicts the overall Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) market size by analyzing historical data and future growth prospects. Based on geography, the market report categorizes the apparent consumption, production, export and import of Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) in different regional markets, including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer operating in the industry, the market report analyzes their Furfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) production capacity, manufacturing sites, production policies, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market.

Industry News

Jiangsu Qingquan Chemical Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of industrial chemicals, such asFurfuryl Alcohol (CAS 98-00-0), was established on May 28, 2005. Mainly invested by Zhejiang Qingquan Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd., the company has now become a state-level high-tech business organisation established in Jiangsu Binhai Coastal Industrial Park. With overall equity of about 600 million RMB, Jiangsu Qingquan Chemical covers an area of about 39 hectares.

Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4568084-global-furfuryl-alcohol-cas-98-00-0-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.