THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 3 – Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone/Rep. Neal/Rep. Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education and Labor) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for three hours equally divided among and controlled by the respective Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committees on Education and Labor, Energy and Commerce, and Ways and Means. The Rule also provides for one hour equally divided and controlled by the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader or their respective designees and makes in order the following amendments: Walden Amendment Tonko Amendment Peters Amendment Kennedy Amendment O’Halleran Amendment Jackson Lee Amendment Gottheimer Amendment Axne Amendment Finkenauer Amendment Luria Amendment Cunningham Amendment Scanlon Amendment As of tonight, the House has completed three hours of general debate on H.R. 3 and will continue with one hour of general debate and amendment debate on Thursday.



