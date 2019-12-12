Livongo Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,777,327 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price of $27.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 416,598 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Livongo will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.



This offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus relating to the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to service the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Investor-relations@livongo.com

650-413-9528

Media Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712



