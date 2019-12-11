Husky Energy Announces Revised Series 3 Preferred Share Dividend Rate

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 2, 2019 Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announced the fixed-rate quarterly dividend applicable to its Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 3 (Series 3 Shares) for the five-year period commencing December 31, 2019.



The fixed-rate dividend for the Series 3 Shares announced on December 2, 2019 was calculated on November 29, 2019 as 4.636%, representing the sum of the Canadian Government five-year bond yield of 1.506% plus 3.13%.

The new fixed-rate dividend for Series 3 Shares, based on a calculation as of December 2, 2019, is 4.689%, representing the sum of the Canadian Government five-year bond yield of 1.559% plus 3.13%.

The dividend rate applicable to the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 4 for the three-month period commencing December 31, 2019 to, but excluding, March 31, 2020 remains unchanged at 4.782%, being equal to the annual rate for the most recent auction of 90-day Government of Canada Treasury Bills as of December 2, 2019 of 1.652% plus 3.13%.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist

403-298-7088







