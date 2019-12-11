President Donald J. Trump Presides Over Swearing In Of Dan Brouillette As 15th Secretary Of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, President Donald J. Trump presided over theswearing in of Dan Brouillette to serve as the 15th U.S. Secretary of Energy. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office. President Trump nominated Brouillette in November following the announcement of former Secretary Rick Perry’s resignation. He was confirmed last week by the U.S. Senate with a vote of 70-15.

Secretary Brouillette served in the U.S. Army and has three decades of experience in both the public and private sector, most recently as the Deputy Secretary of Energy. The Secretary was joined at the White House today by his wife, Adrienne, and their nine children.

Secretary Brouillette issued the following statement:

“It is with tremendous honor and gratitude that I take the oath to serve this great nation as the United States Secretary of Energy. I want to thank the President and the Members of the Senate for placing their confidence in me to help advance our national security, our energy security, and our economic security through groundbreaking science and technology.

I’d also like to thank my dear friend and predecessor, Secretary Perry, for his unwavering support and remarkable tenure, as well as the hardworking men and women fulfilling our mission across the Department. It’s been a blessing to witness first-hand their continued dedication and skill, determination and patriotism.

President Trump's policies have led to a historic era in American energy. We are the world’s largest oil and gas producer, second biggest generator of wind and solar power, and continue to lead the entire world in energy-related carbon emissions. I look forward to building on this success as Secretary of Energy and to opening new avenues of progress that will make a lasting difference for our nation and our world.”

