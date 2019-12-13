Palm Springs International Animation Festival 2019 Honors

Palm Springs International Animation Festival this Saturday December 14th honors "I Lost My Body" with Netflix.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVALContact: Christopher SpellmanExecutive ProducerPalm Springs International Animation FestivalCspelllman@comicconpalmsprings.com(323-871-1011)Palm Springs Advanced Screening of “The Snow Queen: MIrrorLands”PSIAF “One Day Best in Animation 2019” withNetflix Award Contender anchoring the festivalThe Palm Springs International Animation Festival honors filmmakers with a full day of screenings for their award-winning films and shorts for 2019. The event on December 14th at the Mary Pickford Theatre begins at 12pm with a 30-minute selection of PS Award Winning Short films.One of the large- scale highlights to the festival is an advanced screening of the movie series that inspired Disney’s “Frozen” entitled “The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands.” The films from Russia will be shown in English. In the evening with support from Netflix the festival will host a big screen showing of the Academy Award contender “I Lost My Body” starring Dev Patel and produced by Netflix. The festival plans to present Netflix with an award for the film. The event will include Guest Speakers before each film block. The event will also include food and beverages for VIP ticket holders at 6:30pm.PSIAF is a non-profit supporting the Coachella Valley and Riverside County with a mission to offer opportunities for children and young adults so they may experience Fine Arts programs to advance their future interests, creative knowledge and take part in professional environment.What: PSIAF “One Day Best in Animation 2019”When: Saturday December 14th, 12pm-9pm• 12:00 PM – Award Winning Shorts & Awake• 2:00 PM – Nothing to Say (short) & Bongee Bear and the Kingdom of Rhythm• 4:00 PM– Academy of Dream Awards - Exceptional Minds Animation Honoring Disabled Animators, Plus The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands• 6:30 PM – VIP Refreshments• 7:00 PM – Daughter (short) & Netflix’s “ I Lost My Body”Where: Mary Pickford Theatres 36-850 Pickfair St, Cathedral City, CA 92234Tickets: $5 for Adults, $3 Children, All-Day VIP $15, Children VIP $8.For More information, please visit: WWW.PSIAF.ORG



