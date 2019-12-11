There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,978 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 10-11 FOMC meeting

December 11, 2019

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the December 10-11 meeting.

The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the December 10-11 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.

