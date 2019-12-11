Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 10-11 FOMC meeting
December 11, 2019
Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the December 10-11 FOMC meeting
For release at 2:00 p.m. EST
The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the December 10-11 meeting.
The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the December 10-11 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.
Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.