DLH Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Strong Operating Performance, Debt Reduction Continues

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Highlights

Revenue was $54.2 million and $32.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively; excluding the June acquisition, the Company delivered organic growth of approximately 6% year-over-year in the quarter

Operating income was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter versus $2.8 million for the prior-year period

Earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the prior-year period, reflecting the impact of interest expense on acquisition debt and amortization of acquired intangible assets

Operating cash flow was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter and $18.0 million for the fiscal year

Senior bank debt was reduced by $14 million since the S3 transaction on June 7, 2019, resulting in a remaining debt balance of $56 million as of September 30, 2019

Management Discussion

“We’re very pleased to report a solid finish to fiscal 2019, highlighted by the completion of the S3 acquisition, strong cash flow, and further debt reduction,” stated DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “Driven by growth across our operations, revenue for the quarter reached $54.2 million and, for the fiscal year, $160.4 million. At the same time, we generated $18.0 million in operating cash flow for the year and continued to pay down debt, as we remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and de-levering the Company heading into fiscal 2020.

“Not only did we bolster our presence in the Public Health & Life Sciences arena, we also prepared the Company to address increased demand across the key agencies we serve – leading to larger and differentiated contract opportunities that leverage our health IT applications, data analytics expertise, highly-credentialed staff, and recently-acquired cloud computing capabilities. We also announced a five-year, IDIQ contract with the CDC for public health management and logistics support, strategic health communications, and scientific & medical consultation. Given our growing reputation and skills - and the ongoing, bipartisan support in Washington for the markets we serve - we believe DLH is very well positioned for fiscal 2020 and beyond.”

Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $54.2 million versus $32.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is due primarily to the $19.8 million contribution from the new Social & Scientific Systems unit ("S3"), while the Company's legacy operations grew approximately 6% year over year.

Income from operations was $3.4 million for the quarter versus $2.8 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 6.3% in fiscal 2019 versus 8.7% in fiscal 2018, The lower margin year-over-year was primarily due to increased depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles in the S3 transaction.

Interest expense in the quarter was $1.2 million, versus $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, reflecting higher outstanding debt balances in recognition of the S3 transaction. Income before taxes was $2.2 million for the quarter versus $2.5 million in fiscal 2018. reflecting the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization and interest expense.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 DLH recorded a $0.6 million provision for tax expense versus $0.7 in the prior-year period. The Company reported net income of approximately $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 versus $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $5.3 million versus $3.4 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the impact of the S3 acquisition.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

DLH generated approximately $18.0 million in operating cash flow during fiscal 2019, versus $14.1 million last year, reflecting higher net income and improved working capital. Senior bank debt was reduced by $14 million since the S3 transaction on June 7, 2019, resulting in a remaining debt balance of $56 million as of September 30, 2019. The next required principal payment is not due until March 2022, although the Company intends to continue using free cash flow to make prepayments when possible.

As of September 30, 2019 the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, and senior debt of $56.0 million, versus cash of $6.4 million and senior debt of $7.7 million as of September 30, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2020 Expectations for Non-operational Expenses

The Company has taken substantial actions to control its interest expense for fiscal 2020, including the following:

Significant reduction in outstanding principal through $14 million of payments and prepayments in fiscal 2019.

Achievement of an improved leverage ratio, resulting in a 50-basis point reduction of interest rates under its credit facility.

Execution of a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap on $36 million of outstanding debt at the end of fiscal 2019 at 1.61%, plus applicable credit spread.

As a result, the Company expects interest expense of approximately $3.2 million for fiscal 2020 based on its fixed rate debt and a projection of interest expense on its floating rate debt at 2% LIBOR, plus applicable credit spread.

The Company expects fiscal year 2020 amortization of acquired S3 intangibles to be $3.0 million, reflecting allocation of approximately $30.6 million of the purchase price to intangible assets, with average lives of 10 years. The Company expects total amortization, including from prior acquisitions, to be $4.8 million in fiscal year 2020. In addition, the Company anticipates its tax rate to remain at 29% for fiscal 2020, and will continue to leverage the favorable tax attributes of our acquisitions and net operating losses to minimize required cash tax payments.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 1,900 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 54,183 $ 32,489 $ 160,391 $ 133,236 Cost of Operations Contract costs 41,803 24,687 124,551 105,374 General and administrative costs 7,067 4,395 20,525 16,838 Acquisition costs — — 1,391 — Depreciation and amortization 1,919 588 3,956 2,242 Total operating costs 50,789 29,670 150,423 124,454 Income from operations 3,394 2,819 9,968 8,782 Interest expense, net 1,190 315 2,473 1,116 Income before income taxes 2,204 2,504 7,495 7,666 Income tax expense 639 747 2,171 5,830 Net income $ 1,565 $ 1,757 $ 5,324 $ 1,836 Net income per share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.44 $ 0.15 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.41 $ 0.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,036 11,889 12,018 11,881 Diluted 13,016 12,873 13,041 12,873





DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,790 $ 6,355 Accounts receivable 23,226 10,280 Other current assets 1,831 760 Total current assets 26,847 17,395 Equipment and improvements, net 5,343 1,566 Deferred taxes, net 2,345 4,137 Goodwill 52,758 25,989 Intangible assets, net 41,208 13,365 Other long-term assets 757 89 Total assets $ 129,258 $ 62,541 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued payroll $ 8,852 $ 4,983 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 20,633 10,950 Total current liabilities 29,485 15,933 Total long term liabilities 54,202 7,190 Total liabilities 83,687 23,123 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,036 and 11,899 at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 85,114 84,285 Accumulated deficit (39,555) (44,879) Total shareholders’ equity 45,571 39,418 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 129,258 $ 62,541





DLH HOLDINGS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 5,324 $ 1,836 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,956 2,242 Amortization of deferred financing costs 982 275 Stock based compensation expense 790 1,375 Deferred taxes, net 1,792 5,502 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 617 1,631 Other current assets (57) (162) Accrued payroll 178 1,260 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities 5,262 54 Other long-term assets/liabilities (805) 64 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,039 14,077 Investing activities Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (67,079) — Purchase of equipment and improvements (405) (654) Net cash used in investing activities (67,484) (654) Financing activities Borrowing on senior debt 70,000 — Repayments of senior debt (21,708) (11,979) Deferred debt financing costs (3,451) (65) Proceeds from stock option exercise 39 46 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44,880 (11,998) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,565) 1,425 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,355 4,930 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,790 $ 6,355 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1502 $ 800 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 543 $ 876 Derivative warrant liability reclassified as equity $ — $ (306) Noncash issuance of stock upon exercise of options $ — $ 25





Revenue Metrics

Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Market Mix: Defense/VA 58 % 65 % Human Services and Solutions 25 % 31 % Public Health/Life Sciences 17 % 4 % Contract Mix: Time and materials 84 % 95 % Cost reimbursable 14 % 3 % Firm fixed price 2 % 2 % Prime vs Sub: Prime 96 % 99 % Subcontractor 4 % 1 %





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA as a supplemental non-GAAP measure of our performance. DLH defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

For fiscal 2019 and the comparative period of fiscal 2018, the Company's net income was impacted by certain events that do not reflect the costs of our operations and which may affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. We are reporting this non-GAAP metric to demonstrate the impact of these events. In fiscal 2019, DLH incurred $1.4 million of acquisition-related expenses incurred through the quarter ended June 30, 2019 for the acquisition of S3. The Company is excluding acquisition-related expenses from this non-GAAP measure. Additionally, in fiscal 2018, The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA of 2017") reduced corporate tax rates and revised rules regarding the usability of net operating losses. These changes resulted in a discrete charge to the first quarter tax provision for fiscal 2018 of $3.4 million due to revaluing the benefit of our net operating losses. Since the tax rate change was effective at the end of our first quarter in fiscal 2018, the reduction in rates was not fully reflected in fiscal 2018. Thus, for comparability, the tax provision for the prior year periods has been presented using the current year rate of 29%.

During the 2019 fiscal year, DLH acquired S3. The Company believes that it is helpful for investors to be able to evaluate the revenue performance of DLH’s underlying business excluding the impact of acquisitions. Therefore, the Company provides organic revenue growth as a non-GAAP measure to support this objective. To calculate organic revenue growth, the Company compares current year revenue, less revenue from acquisitions, to prior year revenue.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. DLH believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.





Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:

(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income $ 1,565 $ 1,757 $ (192) $ 5,324 $ 1,836 $ 3,488 (i) Interest expense 1,190 315 875 2,473 1,116 1,357 (ii) Provision for taxes 639 747 (108) 2,171 5,830 (3,659) (iii) Depreciation and amortization 1,919 588 1,331 3,956 2,242 1,714 EBITDA $ 5,313 $ 3,407 $ 1,906 $ 13,924 $ 11,024 $ 2,900





Reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income adjusted for the effect of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the acquisition costs of S3, a non-GAAP measure:

(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net income $ 1,565 $ 1,757 $ (192) $ 5,324 $ 1,836 $ 3,488 Write-down of deferred tax assets — — — — 3,365 (3,365) Pro-forma impact of tax rate change — 20 (20) — 242 (242) Acquisition costs — — — 1,391 — 1,391 Tax effect of excluding acquisition costs, net — — — (403) — (403) Net income, adjusted for the effect of The TCJA of 2017 and the acquisition of S3 $ 1,565 $ 1,777 $ (212) $ 6,312 $ 5,443 $ 869 Net income per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ (0.02) $ 0.41 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 Impact of write-down of deferred tax asset — — — — 0.26 (0.26) Pro-forma impact of tax rate change — — — — 0.02 (0.02) Impact of acquisition costs, net — — — 0.08 — 0.08 Net income per diluted share, adjusted for the effect of The TCJA of 2017 and the acquisition of S3 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ (0.02) $ 0.49 $ 0.42 $ 0.07



