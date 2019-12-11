Lincoln Military Housing Christmas Tree Giveaway Brings Holiday Joy to More than 500 Families

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through generous local partnerships, Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) distributed Christmas trees to over 500 families this year. Each holiday season, LMH does its part to ensure that military service members, whether deployed overseas or at home, have a memorable holiday season.

San Diego, CA

On Thursday, December 5, Lincoln Military Housing- San Diego, hosted its 12th annual Christmas tree giveaway event. During the event, over 250 military families received a tree courtesy of Lincoln Military Housing. Lincoln team members were on hand to help with carrying the trees and securing to the vehicles.

Camp Lejeune, NC

Lincoln Military Housing- Camp Lejeune on December 2-3 hosted its first Christmas tree giveaway with trees donated by Mainscape and Food Lion. LMH’s maintenance team was on hand to deliver the trees and help residents’ setup the trees inside their homes. “Thank you so much for this amazing and generous opportunity. My husband is deployed and won’t be back until April and I’d love to take advantage of this,” said the Mcmillan family from Camp Lejeune, NC. “You guys are the best! I’m so grateful to have been able to get a house here,” added the Southerland Family. For more information visit www.LincolnMilitary.com www.mainscape.com www.foodlion.com.

Camp Pendleton, CA

LMH on December 7 sponsored the annual Trees for Troops event held at Camp Pendleton. Since 2005, over 225,000 military service members have received a free tree from Trees for Troops, made possible through local partnerships and sponsorships. For more information visit www.TreesforTroops.org and www.pendleton.marines.mil.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

