Excellence Canada and Canada Life announce the 2019 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada and Canada Life are pleased to announce the 2019 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employers. These organizations are being celebrated for their planning and actions to foster physically and psychologically safe and healthy workplaces, striving to continually improve across four main areas of focus, namely:



Healthy Lifestyles

This involves helping employees develop and maintain healthy lifestyle practices, eat well, exercise, drop unhealthy or risky habits, and make optimal use of the healthcare system. Mental Health and Workplace Culture

Culture is created, reinforced and sustained by ongoing patterns of relationships and communications that are known to have an important influence on psychological health and safety. The organizational culture reflects values that support mental health, such as trust, fairness, respect, diversity, inclusion and teamwork. Physical Environment

Aiming to reduce the risk of fatalities and workplace disabilities, this area of focus involves fully and continually addressing matters of occupational health and safety, including the possible impacts of new technologies, production changes, increasing demands on time, and cost containment measures. Corporate Social Responsibility

The interrelationship between the community, the workplace and the employee is known to influence employee health and well-being, as well as the health and performance of the organization. CSR activities are often seen as voluntary, going above and beyond what is legislated or required.

This year’s recipients are, in alphabetical order:

AGS Rehab Solutions Inc. Mississauga ON Alberta Blue Cross Edmonton AB CHEO Ottawa ON Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Collingwood ON Creative Options Regina, Inc. Regina SK Dryden Regional Health Centre Dryden ON EHC Global Oshawa ON Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation Hamilton ON Hickman Automotive Group St. John's NL Lethbridge College Lethbridge AB London Hunt and Country Club London ON Natural Resources Canada - CanmetENERGY- Ottawa Nepean ON Organizational Solutions Inc. Burlington ON Peel Children's Aid Society Mississauga ON Quadrangle Architects Limited Toronto ON South West Local Health Integration Network London ON Square Inc Toronto ON Three Point Capital Kelowna BC Travel Alberta Calgary AB University of Guelph Guelph ON University of Waterloo Waterloo ON Vancouver Island Brewing Victoria BC Victoria Airport Authority Sidney BC

Find out what it takes to be a Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employer by visiting https://healthyworkplacemonth.ca/resources/what-does-a-great-employer-look-like/

Next year’s applicants can make their online submissions at www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca beginning August 1, 2020. The deadline to apply is October 31st and the 2020 recipients will be announced on December 7, 2020.

Excellence Canada, an independent not-for-profit organization, would like to thank Canada Life for its generosity and support as the Presenting Sponsor of Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month ®. Established by Excellence Canada over 20 years ago, Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® is celebrated every October. Our website provides organizations with year-round resources, tools, and knowledge that they need to implement a long-term Healthy Workplace® strategy.

Thank you to all our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor

Canada Life

Champion of Excellence

Manulife

Supporting Sponsors

BestLifeRewarded

Civic Action

Durham Region

SE Health

WSIB

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits specialist, focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. We help Canadians achieve their potential, every day. Our customers across Canada have trusted us to provide for their financial security needs and deliver on the promises we have made. We serve the financial security needs of more than 13 million people across Canada and provide a wide range of products and services for individuals, families and business owners.

As an Imagine Caring Company, we support the principles of corporate citizenship and benchmarks for community investment established by Imagine Canada. Our companies contribute at least one per cent of pre-tax profit in support of the communities where our employees and customers live and work. This includes $13.3 million in contributions to non-profit, charitable and community organizations in 2018.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. As a national authority on Excellence, Innovation and Wellness®, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work® awards, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, C.C., C.M.M., C.O.M., C.D., C.Q., Governor General of Canada.

“Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month” and “Healthy Workplace” are Registered Trademarks of Excellence Canada



