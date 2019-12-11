Missouri Pig Farmers, Smithfield Foods and Prairie Fresh Pork Team Up to Donate Over 70,000 Pounds of Protein and $5,000 to Feeding Missouri

Groups Join the National Pork Board and National Pork Producers Council in Hams Across America Program

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Missouri Pork Association, Smithfield Foods Inc. , Prairie Fresh Pork and Missouri pig farmers teamed up to provide over 70,000 pounds of pork and $5,000 to Feeding Missouri. This donation is part of the annual Hams Across America program, which highlights the industry’s We Care SM ethical principles to contribute to a better way of life in local communities through pork product donations.



“We know that many of our neighbors are in need of extra help this holiday season, with one in seven people in Missouri struggling with hunger,” said Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, who is also a pig farmer. “Being good neighbors and helping those in need is important to everyone in our industry. This donation, in partnership with Smithfield Foods and Prairie Fresh Pork, allows us to live the We Care ethical principles and share our love of the product that we produce.”

The 280,000 servings of pork were distributed state-wide to the six Missouri Food Banks, who are a part of Feeding Missouri. Feeding Missouri is a coalition of food banks that provides hunger relief programs in every county (and St. Louis City) in the state. Feeding Missouri will use the funds provided by the Missouri Pork Association to purchase additional pork products for their clients.

“Smithfield Foods is honored to partner with the Missouri Pork Association and Missouri pig farmers to help provide protein to those in need,” said Smithfield Foods Associate Manager of Charitable Initiatives Jonathan Toms. “Donating food is an integral part of what we do at Smithfield and the Hams Across America initiative provides the opportunity for likeminded organizations to come together and work towards fighting hunger here in Missouri.”

Pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry are encouraged to showcase the We CareSM ethical principle of contributing to a better way of life in their communities through Dec. 23 with Hams Across America.

“Offering a meal to our neighbors in need is a long-time tradition for pig farmers across America, and our Prairie Fresh producers at Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods are honored to continue that tradition with this Hams Across American pork donation,” said Beth Gerstenberger, communications supervisor for Seaboard Foods and Prairie Fresh. “We’re hopeful that the products donated today will bring comfort and make the holiday season brighter for those facing food insecurity.”

Individuals can participate by purchasing a gift of ham and paying it forward to loved ones and those in need. Participants are encouraged to share their pay-it-forward stories on social media using #GiveAHam and #HamsAcrossAmerica.

About Missouri Pork Association

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state’s pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and legislation. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, go to www.mopork.com , or call the Missouri Pork Association office at (573) 445-8375.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Prairie Fresh

Prairie Fresh® is the brand of a uniquely connected food system between strategic partners Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods that relentlessly seeks a better way to produce wholesome pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms and family tables around the world. This commitment ensures the well-being of the animals, the environment, employees and the communities they call home. Sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods, Prairie Fresh is the official pork supplier to Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) and since 2015 has provided pork for OBR to serve nearly 1.9 million pork meals following natural disasters in the United States and internationally.

About Feeding Missouri

Feeding Missouri is a coalition of the six Missouri Food Banks working to provide hunger relief to every county (and St. Louis City) in the state. Collectively, we distribute over 120 million pounds of food each year through a network of more than 1,500 community feeding programs.



Missouri Pork Association

Diane Slater

573.445.8375

diane@mopork.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5ba7b49-de67-413c-815e-347dbc274813



Hams Across America – Missouri Event Hams Across America in Missouri



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.