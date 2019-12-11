Executive Search Firm Launches Early Stage Venture Fund

Cowen Partners Executive Search Launches Venture Fund in 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowen Partners founders Shawn Cole and Ash Wendt build things. Both are serial entrepreneurs who met each other while employed as recruiters. Soon after, they launched Cowen Partners, which has quickly become one of the Pacific Northwest’s leading executive search and consulting firms. Clients range from startups backed by venture capital to Fortune 100 public companies. Successful placements span the entire C-Suite and include director and manager level leadership roles. Cowen Partners has particular expertise in finding highly qualified CFO’s and building world class sales teams.Their next project is a new venture capital fund, dubbed the Cowen Partners Venture Fund, that will focus solely on seed funding and early stage startups in the Pacific Northwest. Besides being successful entrepreneurs themselves, Cowen Partners has vast experience in identifying the core strengths and skills that provide effective leadership for venture capital and portfolio investment companies.“This is really exciting for us and frankly makes a lot of sense. We have the capital to invest, have access to a large network of talented and successful people, and work with a lot of venture backed clients.” Shawn Cole, PresidentThe Cowen Partners Venture Fund has raised an undisclosed amount of money and is derived almost entirely from company and personal contributions of its Founders, Shawn Cole and Ash Wendt. According to Cole, it is small by design.Cole shares, “The fund is intentionally small because let’s face it, this isn’t our day job. The capital is almost entirely made up of investments from the company and its founders, not endowments and pension funds. We only partner with a select group of community organizations so we can really get involved and identify potential investment opportunities early on.”Focusing almost entirely on niche markets, community businesses, and minority entrepreneurs, Wendt refers to their investments as an experiment.Wendt states, “The Cowen Partners Venture Fund is part community and part experiment. The concept is to bring together our existing network of successful founders and operators who have built companies from the ground up. The goal is to come together, pool capital, networks and expertise to support the next generation.”Both Cole and Wendt are looking forward to giving back to their local business community, inspiring like-minded entrepreneurs to reach their true potential with the necessary resources and support.If you want more information on the Cowen Partners Venture Fund, visit www.CowenPartners.com Cowen PartnersCowen Partners is a national executive search and consulting firm. Our clients are both small and large, publicly traded, private, and non-profit organizations. Clients are typically $50 million to multi-billion dollar revenue Fortune 100 companies or have assets between $500 million to $15 billion. Successful placements span the entire C-Suite and include director and manager level leadership roles.In addition to executive search, Cowen Partners Consulting offers CEO succession planning and CFO consulting for middle market companies on an interim, project, and fractional basis. CFO consultants provide forecasting, financial cashflow, treasury, software implementation, and M & A services. Cowen Partners maintains a multimillion dollar payroll service for even the largest of client consulting and staffing engagements.With our proven processes and guaranteed results, we have successfully placed hundreds of candidates in industries including technology, commercial real estate, healthcare, financial services, sales and finance.



