R4G in 2020 to Help 25 Newly Happily Divorced Working Moms Love to Live in LA

Share With Family and Friends in LA Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Do Good and Love Life www.RecruitingforGood.com www.OurMomsWork.org

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency rewarding search referrals with 50% of commissions earned; to help moms offset the cost of housing, food, and fun in LA.

We Help Awesome Moms and Kids...Love to Live in LA Start Today” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff. And is rewarding referrals to 'Help Newly Happily Divorced Moms Love to Live in LA .' The personal and purposeful service's mission is to help 25 moms each year.3 Reasons Recruiting for Good is Helping Happily Divorced Moms in LA1. The founder is honoring 'his mom,' who divorced to find joy and freedom.2. Before the Founder, became a recruiter; Carlos attended Grad School to be a Marriage and Family Therapist.3. There is no financial support service in LA that helps working moms with the quality of life changes after divorce.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman , "Divorce is not the end...it's just a new beginning. We're honored to help awesome working moms and their kids love to live in LA. And have fun for good."How Moms Participate in Love to Live in LA1. Mom is a working professional; who makes a difference, and was recently divorced (in the last 3 years).2. Live on the Westside, Valley, or Southbay; and meet Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman in person.3. Mom introduces a company hiring professional staff; and Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee to earn a finder's fee that is shared 50/50 to offset the cost of housing, food, and entertainment.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now moms can use their social network to improve the quality of life of their kids; simply participate in Recruiting for Good...Love to Live in LA Start Today."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service 'Our Moms Work;' a cost free career mentoring service for women who love to find joy at work, strategize on getting a promotion/raise, or find a job to love (or start a business that makes a difference). To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.