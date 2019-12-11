Glucose & Glucose Syrup Market in the EU: 2007-2025 Analysis and Outlook - Germany to Remain the Largest Market, Despite Recession Fears

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU - Glucose and Glucose Syrup - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the glucose market in the European Union amounted to $2.7B in 2018, declining by -2.9% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

Overall, glucose consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the market value increased by 20% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the glucose market reached its maximum level at $3.3B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, consumption remained at a lower figure.



Consumption By Country in the EU



The countries with the highest volumes of glucose consumption in 2018 were Germany (991K tonnes), France (668K tonnes) and the UK (556K tonnes), together comprising 47% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria and Denmark, which together accounted for a further 42%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of glucose consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the UK ($461M), Germany ($459M) and France ($279M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, together accounting for 45% of the total market. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Austria, which together accounted for a further 35%.



The countries with the highest levels of glucose per capita consumption in 2018 were Belgium (20 kg per person), the Netherlands (19 kg per person) and Denmark (17 kg per person).



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of glucose per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU



Driven by rising demand for glucose in the European Union, the market is expected to start an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to increase slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of +0.1% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 4.7M tonnes by the end of 2025.



Production in the EU



The glucose production amounted to 4.7M tonnes in 2018, going down by -3.5% against the previous year. In general, glucose production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2015 with an increase of 7.3% against the previous year. In that year, glucose production reached its peak volume of 5.1M tonnes. From 2016 to 2018, glucose production growth remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, glucose production totaled $2B in 2018 estimated in export prices. Overall, glucose production continues to indicate a slight decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when production volume increased by 19% y-o-y. The level of glucose production peaked at $2.9B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.



Production By Country in the EU



France (1.3M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of glucose production, accounting for 28% of total production. Moreover, glucose production in France exceeded the figures recorded by the region's second-largest producer, Germany (595K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Italy (456K tonnes), with a 9.7% share.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in France stood at -1.9%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+6.6% per year) and Italy (+4.8% per year).



Exports in the EU



In 2018, approx. 2.8M tonnes of glucose and glucose syrup were exported in the European Union; lowering by -13.9% against the previous year. Over the period under review, glucose exports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 37% year-to-year. Over the period under review, glucose exports attained their peak figure at 3.3M tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, glucose exports totaled $1.2B in 2018. In general, glucose exports continue to indicate a mild decrease. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when Exports increased by 29% against the previous year. Over the period under review, glucose exports attained their peak figure at $2B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



Exports by Country



In 2018, France (867K tonnes), distantly followed by Belgium (478K tonnes), the Netherlands (267K tonnes), Germany (238K tonnes), Italy (179K tonnes), Slovakia (138K tonnes) and Austria (129K tonnes) represented the key exporters of glucose and glucose syrup, together constituting 83% of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Austria, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest glucose markets in the European Union were France ($386M), Belgium ($233M) and the Netherlands ($111M), with a combined 59% share of total exports. Germany, Italy, Austria and Slovakia lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 25%.



Austria recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the last eleven-year period, while the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the exports figures.



Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the glucose export price in the European Union amounted to $446 per tonne, growing by 5.8% against the previous year. In general, the glucose export price, however, continues to indicate a slight contraction. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of 37% year-to-year. The level of export price peaked at $652 per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, export prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2018, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Italy ($500 per tonne) and Belgium ($488 per tonne), while Slovakia ($388 per tonne) and the Netherlands ($414 per tonne) were amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium, while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.



Imports in the EU



In 2018, the amount of glucose and glucose syrup imported in the European Union totaled 2.7M tonnes, going down by -11.8% against the previous year. Over the period under review, glucose imports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 17% y-o-y. Over the period under review, glucose imports attained their maximum at 3.3M tonnes in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2018, imports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, glucose imports amounted to $1.2B in 2018. In general, glucose imports, however, continue to indicate a slight setback. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of 25% y-o-y. The level of imports peaked at $2B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



Imports by Country



In 2018, Germany (634K tonnes), distantly followed by Belgium (378K tonnes), the Netherlands (370K tonnes), the UK (268K tonnes), France (221K tonnes) and Poland (157K tonnes) represented the key importers of glucose and glucose syrup, together constituting 74% of total imports. The Czech Republic (108K tonnes), Denmark (104K tonnes), Italy (92K tonnes), Spain (61K tonnes), Greece (48K tonnes) and Finland (45K tonnes) held a relatively small share of total imports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Greece, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest glucose importing markets in the European Union were Germany ($282M), the Netherlands ($146M) and the UK ($142M), with a combined 47% share of total imports. Belgium, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Spain, Greece and Finland lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 43%.



Among the main importing countries, Greece experienced the highest rates of growth with regard to imports, over the last eleven years, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The glucose import price in the European Union stood at $446 per tonne in 2018, jumping by 5.9% against the previous year. Overall, the glucose import price, however, continues to indicate a mild drop. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the import price increased by 23% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the import prices for glucose and glucose syrup attained their peak figure at $636 per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Spain ($554 per tonne), while Finland ($365 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France, while the other leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the glucose market in the EU. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025.

Report Data Coverage

Market volume and value

Per Capita consumption

Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term

Production in the EU, split by region and country

Trade (exports and imports) in the EU

Export and import prices

Market trends, drivers and restraints

Key market players and their profiles

