Eccentex Plans Global Expansion of Business Software Solution with Major New Investment

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Eccentex, the next generation case management and customer service automation software company for businesses and government agencies, announces a major investment to bolster new partnerships, sales and marketing initiatives and international expansion.

Decathlon Capital Partners is making the seven-figure investment in Eccentex.

The Eccentex next generation iJourney Platform is the only Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to engage customers, automate work, and optimize end-to-end customer journeys. By providing all of the information necessary to deliver an optimal experience to the fingertips of the worker and customer, iJourney drives a deeper level engagement with those utilizing the software. The Platform engages the customer more successfully than legacy applications by integrating the full range of omni-channel interactions, a knowledge base, a service desk, and a customer information file called Customer360. In addition, iJourney automates work through integration with industry-leading third-party AI and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. Lastly, by providing pre-built journeys, machine learning sets, and low-code / no-code configuration capabilities it empowers business users to accelerate optimization of the customer journey and enables them to directly make changes to the flow, forms and steps of the journey. As a result, case resolution times are shortened and customer satisfaction is improved, which lowers churn and therefore lowers the per-event costs of serving customers.

“To meet the surging market demand for this delivery model, we have invested several years in building and perfecting the first true Enterprise Software-as-a-Service iJourney,” said CEO Alex Stein. “This allows organizations to design, develop and deploy enterprise-class, modern, industry disruptive business applications quickly and cost-effectively, particularly for customer-centric use cases. With our proven solution rapidly gaining traction, it is clearly time to grow the business and Decathlon is making it possible for us to do that.”

Decathlon’s John Borchers said the next step in the Eccentex evolution is global expansion of the company’s scalable, mission-critical business processes.

“This is a $17 billion addressable market in need of cloud-based software solutions to automate complex business processes,” Borchers said. “Eccentex is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity, and we are confident our investment will enable them to do precisely that on a global scale.”

About Eccentex

Eccentex was founded in 2008 with one goal in mind: To allow organizations to leverage the power of the cloud delivery model to rapidly and cost-effectively automate their business processes in order to reduce risk, increase efficiency, and improve customer service. The founders of Eccentex were early pioneers in the field of business process automation and electronic document management with over 20 years of experience in implementation of scalable enterprise-grade software solutions to organizations around the world. Learn more athttps://www.eccentex.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact

Alex Stein

astein@eccentex.com

310-499-7060



