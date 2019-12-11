RAJANT LEADS SPONSORSHIP OF NEW CONFERENCE ON PORT WIRELESS NETWORKS

PortComms2020 Exclusively Focused on Wireless Port Communications

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, will be the prime sponsor of BWCS’s PortComms2020, a first time conference devoted to the topic of wireless port communications. Rajant’s Vice President of Sales – EMEA, Chris Mason, will serve as a keynote speaker. Mr. Mason’s presentation topic is entitled, “Enabling 100% Port-Wide Connectivity: Kinetic Mesh Networking for Manned or Unmanned Vehicles”.

According to BWCS, Rajant is one of the main players in the port sector. Rajant’s sponsorship and keynote presentation will build upon Chris Mason’s hands-on experience outfitting Rajant’s industrial wireless technology to port operations, such as his recent work with DP World at the Port of Antwerp.

“With some analysts predicting that the market for private wireless networks will eventually be twice the size of the commercial mobile market, there is a huge new interest in this sector,” argues Ross Parsons, director of Transport at Wireless Consultancy BWCS. “At the same time, ports are steering rapidly towards smart services based on digital efficiency and solid wireless coverage. We are bringing the two sides together to thrash out the problems and solutions.”

“Container port operators are seeking more reliable, truly mobile, networking solutions,” shares Rajant’s Chris Mason. “The efficiencies required to remain competitive and safe in manual, remote-operated, and autonomous environments rely on 100% connectivity to all mobile assets. With total control over that network and confidence in its security as key requirements, it is imperative to delve into the harsh realities of maintaining mission-critical connectivity in these tough conditions.”

The conference will feature real-life stories from leading port operators and authorities across the world, who have been immediately involved in the complexities of specifying and setting up their port’s wireless networks and trials. As with BWCS’s successful TrainComms conference, the company is focused primarily on getting the port operators themselves to attend and speak.

This London-based event will take place on April 1st, 2020, at the Radisson Bloomsbury Hotel. There is more information at www.Portcomms2020.com or e-mail Ross.Parsons@BWCS.com.

About BWCS

BWCS specialises in working with technology companies to maximise their business-to-business operations. We help industry regulators and governments make decisions that shape markets. We have a stable base of bluechip clients who rely on our expertise. With five areas of competency – market & opportunity definition, business & marketing strategy, modelling & policy, interim management, and conferences – BWCS operates in the four sectors of telecommunications, transport, defence & security, and energy & waste. For more information, visit www.BWCS.com.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

