Stacey Hamlin Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

COLDWATER, Mich., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John H. Castle, Chairman and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, recently announced the appointment of Stacey Hamlin as a member of its board of directors.



Ms. Hamlin is the President and CEO of CTS Telecom, a third generation family-owned business. CTS has proudly served the local community since 1911. Her grandfather, John Collver, purchased the telephone company in 1949 and it has remained with the family since then. The company has come a long way from solely providing bare wire telephone service to Climax residents. Today, CTS is the leading provider of fiber-optic telecommunications solutions to businesses in Southwest Michigan. CTS has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to work for in West Michigan for 2018 and 2019, and the Best and Brightest in the Nation for 2018.

Ms. Hamlin’s career has included working for a telecommunications consulting firm outside of Washington, D.C., as well as a large telephone company in Chicago, Illinois. Upon returning home to the Kalamazoo area in 2003, she managed her husband’s oral surgery practice until she joined CTS in 2011.

Ms. Hamlin holds an MBA from DePaul University and a BA in business from Wake Forest University. She remains active in her community, serving on the boards of Southwest Michigan First, Battle Creek Unlimited, and Binder Park Zoo. Residing in Richland, Ms. Hamlin and her husband, Jeff, have two sons who attend Gull Lake Community Schools.

“Stacey’s extensive managerial experience will bring a valuable perspective to our board of directors,” said Castle. “We look forward to her guidance as we continue to grow and plan future initiatives.”

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates thirteen branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website at www.smb-t.com.

Media Contact: Quinn White Vice President, Head of Marketing (517) 279-5679 qwhite@smb-t.com

