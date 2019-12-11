$60Bn Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market Outlook, 2020-2025: Predictive Policing, Crime Analytics, Next Generation 911 (NG911), AI, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Police Modernization Market to Reach $59.9B by 2025



This report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 2018-2025 234 relevant submarkets.



New and maturing technologies, such as Predictive Policing, Crime Analytics, Next Generation 911 (NG911), Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors, IoT and Smart Video Surveillance will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



This 1035-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global police modernization market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 58 Law Enforcement & Police Modernization vendors.



Key drivers of the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization market include:

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Crime Analytics, Predictive Policing, NG911, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors and Smart Video Surveillance)

Terror and crime

Cybercrime and cyberterrorism

Trump administration's Law Enforcement & Police Modernization and the Mexican Wall funding

Private sector security

Growing markets of internal security modernization in autocratic states (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia

Critical infrastructure protection growing needs



Questions answered in this report include:

What drives the customers to purchase Law Enforcement & Police Modernization solutions and services?

What is the market size and what are the trends of 234 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Law Enforcement & Police Modernization technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

