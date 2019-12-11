Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Markets: Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2014-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Sphygmomanometers, Digital BP Monitor, Ambulatory BP Monitors), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



The growing global geriatric population base is expected to widen the consumer base by triggering incidence rates of hypertension, which is expected to drive the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Increasing incidence of hypertension has led to rising demand for cost-effective, rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Blood pressure monitors are one of the vital sign monitors of life. The cost-effective and accurate results offer by these indicators is the factor responsible for the market growth.



In addition, new product launches coupled with rising adoption of technologically advanced products due to high penetration of health insurance is considered as another factor fueling the demand for BP monitoring devices. The increasing popularity of mHealth platform in the healthcare sector is additionally, propelling the market growth. Rising patient awareness levels about advantages associated with portable monitoring devices are expected to positively reinforce market growth.



Key Findings

Sphygmomanometer/ aneroid BP monitors dominated the overall market in 2018 in terms of revenue share, owing to the increasing prevalence of high blood pressure worldwide.

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption by clinicians and awareness about it.

Digital BP monitors segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to advantages associated with these devices such as ease of use, immediate results, and low cost. In addition, continuous improvement in these devices is expected to present this market with further growth opportunities.

Home healthcare segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to the government initiatives to promote home healthcare.

In 2018, North America was the key regional market in terms of revenue share. Key factors attributing to its large share include the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases with a high risk of hypertension.

Higher awareness levels, increasing demand for early diagnostics & prevention and increasing stress levels leading towards high blood pressure are the factors responsible for the market growth.

Asia-Pacific blood pressure monitoring device market is expected to demonstrate rapid growth during the forecast period with CAGR of 12.2% key factors attributing to its rapid growth include favorable government initiatives such as the government of India's campaign "Make In India" which is intended to attract FDI and international players to invest in Indian market. In addition, rapidly improving healthcare facilities are anticipated to market growth.

The key players operating in the market include Omron Healthcare, GE Healthcare, A&D Medical Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Microlife AG, Kaz Inc., Philips Healthcare, American Diagnostics Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., and GF Health Products Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Blood pressure monitoring devices market outlook, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Summary, 2018



Chapter 3 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.5.1 Supplier power

3.5.2 Buyer power

3.5.3 Threat of substitutes

3.5.4 Threat of new entrants

3.5.5 Competitive rivalry

3.6 PESTEL Analysis

3.6.1 Political landscape

3.6.2 Economic landscape

3.6.3 Technology landscape

3.6.4 Legal landscape

3.6.5 Social landscape

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.1 Mergers & acquisitions

3.7.2 Product launch

3.7.3 Expansion

3.7.4 Partnership & collaborations

3.7.5 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 5 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Product Dashboard

5.2.1 Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP monitor

5.2.1.1 Sphygmomanometer/Aneroid BP monitor market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Automated/Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

5.2.2.1 Automated/digital blood pressure monitor market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2.2 Arm blood pressure monitor market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2.3 Wrist blood pressure monitor market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2.4 Finger blood pressure monitor market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3 Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

5.2.3.1 Ambulatory blood pressure monitor market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4 Transducers

5.2.4.1 Transducers market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4.1.1 Disposable blood pressure transducers market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4.1.2 Reusable blood pressure transducers market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5 Instruments and Accessories

5.2.5.1 Instruments and Accessories market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5.2 Blood pressure cuffs market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5.2.1 Disposable blood pressure cuffs market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5.2.2 Reusable blood pressure cuffs market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5.2 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 End Use Dashboard

6.3 Hospitals

6.3.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

6.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

6.4.1 Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

6.5 Home Health Care

6.5.1 Homecare healthcare market estimates and forecasts, 2014-2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Product, End Use

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.6 Latin America

7.7 MEA



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 General Electric Company

8.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.3 A & D Company, Limited

8.4 Welch Allyn

8.5 SunTech Medical, Inc.

8.6 American Diagnostic Corporation

8.7 Withings

8.8 Briggs Healthcare

8.9 Spacelabs Healthcare

8.10 Kaz, a Helen of Troy Company

8.11 GF Health Products, Inc.

8.12 Microlife Corporation

8.13 Rossmax International Limited



