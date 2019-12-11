Global Electric Mobility Market Insights Report, 2019: Size, Share, Trends & Forecasts to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), By Battery, By Voltage, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric mobility market size is expected to reach USD 489,315.6 million by 2025 and register CAGR of 21.6% from 2019 to 2025, according to this study.



Electric mobility, or E-Mobility or Electro Mobility is increasingly accounting for a significant share of the global automotive industry and is changing the way mobility as a concept is conceived by the end-user. Governments across the globe are proactively adopting strategies promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) with an aim of reach the goals related to climate change, dependence on oil, local air quality, and industrial development. Government initiatives aimed at reducing the global carbon footprint by minimizing the consumption of conventional fuel, bringing down the cost of environment-friendly and high-capacity batteries, and the growing consumer preference for shared mobility are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Advances in E-sharing mobility services such as shared taxi, ride sharing, and E-bike and car sharing are expected to increase the consumption of EVs use globally. However, a lack of consumer awareness pertaining to maintenance cost of EVs is a primary barrier to their widespread adoption. Although the upfront cost of an EV exceeds that of cars powered by IC engines, the reduction in battery cost have ultimately reduced the costs of EVs to a great extent over the past four years. These favorable trends with respect to cost, combined with changing consumer preferences, are likely to enhance the adoption of EVs, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market for electric mobility.



Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for over 53% E-mobility market share in 2018. This is majorly due to presence of some of the leading producers of EVs in countries such as Japan, and China. Moreover, several countries in the region are planning to ban the sales of internal combustion engines and have set goals to achieve a certain share of EVs in their vehicular fleet by certain years in the near future to promote the uptake of cleaner vehicles. For instance, the Indian government has decided to increase financial support for EVs to up to USD 1.3 billion under its second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacture of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme.



Some of the key players in the market for E-mobility are Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., General Motors, Terra Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Vmoto Limited ABN, Continental AG, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, ALTA MOTORS, Tesla, Accell Group, and Nissan Motor Corporation. The transition to electric mobility is opening lucrative opportunities for the existing as well as new market entrants to operate with new business models across the value chain of the market. Leading companies are focusing on acquisitions and expansion opportunities to tap a larger share of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on battery, the Li-ion segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period. Remarkable growth prospects exist in the Li-ion battery market as battery suppliers and manufacturers strive to offer safe, reliable, and cheap battery solutions with improved energy density, making EVs a feasible option for consumers

In terms of product, the electric car segment accounted for the dominant revenue share of the electric mobility market in 2018 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well

By voltage, the 24V segment held the dominant share in the market in 2018 and is likely to continue to account for a significant share over the forecast period as well. However, the demand for segment of greater than 48V is anticipated to substantially rise in the near future

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional E-mobility market over the forecast period owing to massive investments in vehicle charging infrastructure for electro mobility services and is expected to reach USD 274,200.2 million by 2025

Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., General Motors, Terra Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Vmoto Limited ABN, Continental AG, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, ALTA MOTORS, Tesla, Accell Group, and Nissan Motor Corporation are some of the leading vendors in the market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Definitions

3.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Snapshot

4.2 Global Electric Mobility Market Trends

4.3 Global Electric Mobility Market

4.3.1 Product Segment Trends

4.3.2 Electric Scooter Product Segment Trends

4.3.3 Battery Segment Trends

4.3.4 Voltage Segment Trends

4.3.5 Region Segment Trends

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Vendor Landscape

4.5 Market Variable Analysis

4.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

4.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

4.7 Electric Mobility Market Key Company Analysis, 2018

4.8 Business Environment Analysis Tool

4.8.1 Electric Mobility Market: PEST Analysis

4.8.2 Electric Mobility Market: Porters Analysis

4.9 Competitive Landscape

4.9.1 Key Innovators

4.9.2 Key Strategic Initiatives, By Company

4.9.3 Key Strategic Initiatives, By Region

4.9.4 Key Strategic Initiatives, By Technology



Chapter 5 Electric Mobility Market: Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Electric Scooter

5.2 Electric Bicycle

5.3 Electric Skateboard

5.4 Electric Motorcycle

5.5 Electric Car

5.6 Electric Wheelchair



Chapter 6 Electric Mobility Market: Electric Scooter By Product Segment Analysis

6.1 Retro

6.2 Standing/Self-Balancing

6.3 Folding



Chapter 7 Electric Mobility Market: Battery Segment Analysis

7.1 Sealed Lead Acid

7.2 NiMH

7.3 Li-ion



Chapter 8 Electric Mobility Market: Voltage Segment Analysis

8.1 Less than 24V

8.2 24V

8.3 36V

8.4 48V

8.5 Greater than 48V



Chapter 9 Electric Mobility Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 MEA



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 BMW Motorrad International

10.2 Gogoro, Inc.

10.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

10.4 KTM AG

10.5 Mahindra Group

10.6 Ninebot Ltd.

10.7 Suzuki Motor Corporation

10.8 Terra Motors Corporation

10.9 Vmoto Limited

10.10 Yamaha Motor Company Limited

10.11 Zero Motorcycles

10.12 ALTA Motors

10.13 Lightning Motorcycles

10.14 NYCeWheels

10.15 Accell Grou

10.16 Derby Cycle

10.17 Tesla

10.18 Nissan Motor Corporation

10.19 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

10.20 Invacare Corporation

10.21 GF Health Products, Inc.

10.22 Lohia Auto Industries

10.23 Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.



