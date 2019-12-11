AppFolio Honored by Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work in 2020

Cloud-based Business Software Provider Recognized by Glassdoor, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® for Outstanding Culture and Workplace

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , recognizing the 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.



The Employees' Choice Awards, now in its 12th year, relies solely on the input of current and former employees to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. Reviewers elect to anonymously share insights and opinions about their jobs, work environments, and companies, along with qualitative feedback on the best reasons to work at their respective companies and what needs improvement.

AppFolio's Employees' Choice Award comes on the heels of additional workplace recognition the company received in the second half of 2019, including the following awards from top business publication FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm:

Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019 - AppFolio ranked 28 out of the top 100 companies



Best Workplaces for Women 2019 - AppFolio ranked seventh out of the top 25 companies



Best Workplaces for Parents 2019 - AppFolio ranked 25 out of the top 50 companies

Partnering with FORTUNE, Great Place to Work® determined its rankings by evaluating anonymous employee surveys where employees rate 60 elements of their experience on the job. Companies were ranked highly if employees felt included and valued, regardless of personal characteristics or what they did for the organization.

“We know that focusing on employee experience and a strong culture that fosters innovation is central to our ongoing growth,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio, Inc. “Collectively, the Glassdoor Best Places to Work and the FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® awards are particularly meaningful because the results stem from authentic employee feedback.”

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software ( AppFolio Property Manager , AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management ) and legal practice management software ( MyCase ). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com .

Media Contact:

Kit Rodophele

SHIFT Communications

Appfolio@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1830

Kerry Allen

Vice President, Communications

AppFolio, Inc.

kerry.allen@appfolio.com

805-895-9491



