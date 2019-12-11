Integrated Partners Caps Banner Year of Growth with the Addition of Financial Advisor Harrison Till

• The New Jersey based Till will aim to bring approximately $100M in brokerage and advisory assets with him, from Merrill Lynch • Former Duke University and Ohio State University football player works with business owners, corporate executives, and employee benefit plans

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (LIVE from the MarketCounsel Summit - #MSUM19) - Integrated Partners , a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, welcomes private wealth advisor Harrison Till to the organization as perhaps the last new independent advisory partner firm to be announced in 2019. Till’s addition and subsequent transition to independence will in all likelihood move Integrated past $7B in brokerage and advisory assets, marking a new milestone for the firm.



Till will adopt the Integrated brand as a newly minted independent advisor, and serves business owners, corporate executives, professional athletes, families with special needs and employee benefit plans. He also holds the CPFA (Certified Plan Fiduciary Adviser) designation, and is affiliated with the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA), the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA) and a non-profit organization that works with special needs individuals. Integrated now has a robust presence in New Jersey, having added advisors in the state earlier in the year as well.

In 2019, Integrated added more than $2B in brokerage and advisory assets, setting new personal bests for both outstanding advisors and assets joining the firm.

"My decision to go independent was arrived at by simply considering my future and what kind of opportunities I wanted to have available for my clients," said Harrison Till, private wealth advisor. "Integrated offers the ability to create bespoke financial plans for my clients based entirely on their unique financial circumstances. They have the tools and provide the support system I can use to grow and evolve just as my clients' financial lives do."

"We are so pleased to welcome Harrison to the Integrated family of advisors and advisory teams," said Paul Saganey, founder and president, Integrated. "When an advisor has the opportunity to survey the independent landscape, with all of the choices available, and decides that we are the best possible option to help them implement their entrepreneurial vision, it gets us pretty fired up."

Till, who has an existing relationship with a CPA firm partner, was particularly excited by the Integrated CPA Program, the Integrated Business Alliance and the recruiting and M&A capabilities of the firm.

Rob Sandrew, head of advisor recruiting, Integrated, adds: “We’re hitting balls to all parts of the field at the moment, and will continue to do so, because we have perhaps the most compelling growth offering for the fiercely independent, entrepreneurial advisor. Put us head to head vs. any firm in the industry with comparable size and scale, and I like our odds.”

Integrated Partners has plans to continue expansion nationwide across the US, and is actively looking for qualified financial advisors to pair with CPAs across the country. Recent advisory firm additions have given the firm added presence in CA, WA, AZ and NJ.

Media inquiries: Jason Lahita – jason.lahita@integrated-partners.com

Advisor inquiries: Rob Sandrew – robert.sandrew@integrated-partners.com

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and forty-nine advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States, and more than six billion in brokerage and advisory assets, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. Integrated Partners is a separate entity from LPL Financial.

Jason Lahita Integrated Partners 9734607837 jason.lahita@integrated-partners.com



