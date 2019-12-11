When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 10, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fish Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: CATSMO LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cold Smoked Salmon (whole fillets and specialty cuts)

CATSMO LLC. Of Wallkill, NY, out of an abundance of caution, is recalling Cold Smoked Salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled product was distributed in 11 states through retail stores and direct delivery as follows: NY, CT, NJ, MN, NC, FL, VA, MA, IL, PA and Washington D.C.

The product comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in whole fillets, specialty cuts, 4 oz., 8oz., or 1lb. sizes and are either plain or flavored.

Package markings of the recalled products are indicated in the table below:

Batch/Lot (indicated on label) Product Description (INDICATED ON LABEL) Expiration Date (indicated on label) 7408 NOVA SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7409 DANIEL BOULUD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7409 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7412 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7414 SCOTTISH SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7414 LOIN SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 SCOTTISH WHOLE NO SKIN SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 GOLD WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 PASTRAMI WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7417 1lb SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7417 4oz SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7417 PASTRAMI SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7420 4oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz DOUBLE SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7421 BOURBON PEPPER SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7421 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7424 8oz DANIEL BOULUD BAJA SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7424 8oz DANIEL BOULUD HIGHLAND SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7424 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7427 FIRST COURSE SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7430 NOVA WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7430 SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7432 8oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz RED BEET SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz BOURBON PEPPER SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz IRISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The potential for contamination is a result of a routine FDA environmental sampling and analysis. Out of an abundance of caution the company has decided to conduct an extensive corrective action plan and verification program so production can resume as soon as possible.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 845-895-2296 Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm EST.