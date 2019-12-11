COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
CATSMO LLC. Of Wallkill, NY, out of an abundance of caution, is recalling Cold Smoked Salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled product was distributed in 11 states through retail stores and direct delivery as follows: NY, CT, NJ, MN, NC, FL, VA, MA, IL, PA and Washington D.C.
The product comes in a vacuum-sealed plastic package in whole fillets, specialty cuts, 4 oz., 8oz., or 1lb. sizes and are either plain or flavored.
Package markings of the recalled products are indicated in the table below:
|
Batch/Lot (indicated on label)
|
Product Description (INDICATED ON LABEL)
|
Expiration Date (indicated on label)
|7408
|NOVA SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7409
|DANIEL BOULUD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7409
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7412
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7414
|SCOTTISH SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7414
|LOIN SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|SCOTTISH WHOLE NO SKIN SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|GOLD WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|PASTRAMI WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7417
|1lb SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7417
|4oz SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7417
|PASTRAMI SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7420
|4oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz DOUBLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7421
|BOURBON PEPPER SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7421
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7424
|8oz DANIEL BOULUD BAJA SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7424
|8oz DANIEL BOULUD HIGHLAND SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7424
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7427
|FIRST COURSE SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7430
|NOVA WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7430
|SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7432
|8oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz RED BEET SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz BOURBON PEPPER SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz IRISH SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
The potential for contamination is a result of a routine FDA environmental sampling and analysis. Out of an abundance of caution the company has decided to conduct an extensive corrective action plan and verification program so production can resume as soon as possible.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 845-895-2296 Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm EST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Kaitlyn Mackey
- 845-895-2296