L.A. pop singer, Colleen Green, to perform in Baltimore on January 5

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BALTIMORE, Md., Dec 12, 2019 –- L.A. pop singer, Colleen Green, is set to hit the stage at Rituals, in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 5 at 8pm. Green will headline the show playing original music and covers by Blink 182, supported by opening performances from popular bands Free Weed (Portland), Unkle Funkle (Los Angeles) and Caution (Baltimore).Green’s first album ‘Milo Goes to Compton’ was released in 2011, featuring fused tracks of pop melodies and alternative rock. Green followed up with albums ‘Sock it to Me’ in 2013 and ‘I Want to Grow Up’ in 2015. Green was named Best Solo Artist by L.A. Weekly in 2016.Her most recent album, ‘Blink 182's "Dude Ranch" as played by Colleen Green’ , was released in 2019.Following international performances, including stops in Brazil, France, Japan and Canada, Green will return to Baltimore after a four year hiatus. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. Rituals is located at 12 West North Avenue, Baltimore. Tickets can also be purchased online, in advance, at Mission Tix



