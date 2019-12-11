Dr Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin Speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference

Superbugs & Superdrugs 2020

SMi Reports: Dr Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference will convene on 30th and 31st March 2020 in London. The conference will concentrate on novel drugs and approaches, highlighting non-traditional and traditional therapies that provide an innovative means to tackle the continued rise of antibiotic resistance, while placing significant emphasis on the much-needed support for these innovations.Ahead of the event, SMi caught up with Combioxin SA’s Director, Dr. Samareh Azeredo da Silveira Lajaunias to discuss her views and expectations on Superbugs & Superdrugs.Dr. Samareh Lajaunias is specialized in delivering the value of breakthrough biomedical innovations coming from research institutes. Since 2015, she is an executive officer at Combioxin SA and is responsible for the development CAL02, the company’s lead product. Samareh also holds a Ph.D. from the EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland.Snapshot of Samareh’s interview:What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the field now?“Skeptics are the greatest challenge: those who wish to solely rely on MIC and models validated for antibiotics, those who exclusively search for antibiotics with no cross-resistance to existing therapies, those who would rather rely on existing regulatory guidelines aiming at non-inferiority instead of striving for new ones focusing on relevant clinical benefit, those who discourage investors from supporting the field.”How would you like to see the market developing in the future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2020?“Combioxin is developing an approach which does not add to the resistance burden, which is active irrespective of existing resistance, and which facilitates the eradication of resistant microbes by hampering their spread and by acting as a shield for the immune system. We will do our best in 2020 to contribute to a shift in paradigm: implementation of “push” and “pull” incentives on the antibiotics front, together with out-and-out support for “non-antibiotic” agents which hold promise to dramatically improve patients’ fate and which fight resistance.”The full interview, agenda and speaker line-up brochure is available to download online at www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/EINPR2 For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with a £200 saving for bookings made by 13th December 2019, visit www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/EINPR2 to register.For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukConference: 30th – 31st March 2020Workshops: 1st April 2020Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UKEvent hashtag: #SMiBugs--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



