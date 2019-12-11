Global Digital Biomarkers Market 2019-2025: Focus on Key Trends, Growth Potential, Competitive Landscape, Components, End-users, Applications and Regions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Biomarkers Market: Focus on Key Trends, Growth Potential, Competitive Landscape, Components, End Users, Application (Sleep and Movement, Neuro, Respiratory and Cardiological Disorders) and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 40.39% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

There are multiple factors that drive the market, such as the surge in the demand for mobile health apps and consumer wearable technology specifically for tracking health. For instance, as of 2019, about 35% of the U.S. adult population (18 to 29 years) track their health with the help of mobile apps while 27% of the adults own and use a wearable device for monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, physical activity, or other vitals.



Furthermore, the data generated from wearable devices are increasingly being validated through studies based on clinical trials. For instance, the number of clinical trials conducted using wearable devices was consistent during the period of 2008 to 2018, i.e. 5-12 trials annually. However, the number surged significantly in 2016 and 2017, with 27 and 32 trials (using mobile devices) commencing each year respectively. The primary reason for this rise in such trials in 2016 and 2017 can be attributed to the considerable surge in the sponsorship for these studies.



Cardiovascular disease segment is currently the largest therapeutic segment for the global digital biomarkers market and holds a share of 31.75% of the market, followed by neurodegenerative diseases with a share of 20.63%. During the forecast period, pain management, and mood and behavior segments, are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 59.07% and 45.34%, respectively. The growth in the pain management segment is primarily due to increasing development and adoption of AR/VR solutions for the detection and treatment of chronic pain.



Global Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation



The Global Digital Biomarkers Market can be segmented on the basis of component type, application, end-user, and region.

As of 2018, biopharma companies held an estimated 57% of the global digital biomarkers market. Numerous collaborations and partnerships were witnessed in 2017 and 2018, aimed at developing digital solutions for the clinical assessment of various disorders such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and respiratory.

Some of the notable biopharma companies engaging in partnership activities include Takeda, Biogen, and Sanofi among others. A significant contribution was also witnessed by healthcare providers, who held an estimated 42% of the global digital biomarkers market in 2018.

During the forecast period (2019-2025), the health insurance payers are expected to evolve as the largest end-user segmented in the global digital biomarkers market. The growth rate for this segment is expected to be 44.04% during the forecast period. This high growth rate is primarily due to the increasing use of digital biomarkers by payer groups to effectively devise individualized care plans.



In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in the digital biomarkers space and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. North America is also contributing to the growth of this space. The elevated level of smartphone and wearable technology in these regions, as well as the high incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, are pushing consumers in the region to monitor their medical conditions.



However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to attain the highest CAGR of 41.99%. The growth is primarily due to increase standardization and collaboration among key stakeholders in the industry.



Key Companies



Some of the major key players in the global digital biomarkers market include ActiGraph, LLC., Akili Interactive Labs, AliveCor, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., HumanAPI, Novartis, Pfizer Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Verily Life Science LLC.



Key Questions Answered



What is the total addressable market (TAM) and the potential market opportunity for the global digital biomarkers market?

What are the major market drivers and challenges of, and the opportunities in, the global digital biomarkers market?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global digital biomarkers market in 2019 and 2025?

How did the global digital biomarkers market evolve?

How is each segment of the global digital biomarkers market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the consumer preferences in terms of the adoption of wearable technology for the assessment of medical conditions?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What is the preferred business model used for building digital biomarkers?

Which area of application is expected to be the highest revenue generator in the global digital biomarkers market during the forecast period?

Which end-user segment is expected to be the highest revenue generator in this industry during the forecast period?

What is the potential of the global digital biomarkers market in emerging countries during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1. Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Global Digital Biomarkers Market: Research Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Data Sources

1.2.2 Secondary Data Sources



2. Digital Biomarkers: Global Perspective

2.1 Definition

2.2 Current State of Digital Biomarkers

2.3 Digital Biomarkers Ecosystem

2.3.1 Digital Platforms

2.3.1.1 Wearables Devices

2.3.1.2 Implantable Components/Sensors

2.3.1.3 Ingestible Sensors

2.3.1.4 Ocular Devices

2.3.1.5 Accelerometers

2.3.1.6 Smart Home Systems/IOTs

2.3.1.7 AR/VR Platforms

2.3.1.8 Desktop/Web Apps

2.4 Data Measurements

2.4.1 Physiological Parameters

2.4.2 Behavioral Parameters

2.5 Types of Biomarkers

2.5.1 Wellness

2.5.2 Disease

2.5.3 Drugs

2.6 Industry

2.6.1 Pharmaceutical

2.6.2 Biotechnology/Life Sciences

2.6.3 Medical Devices

2.6.4 App Vendors

2.6.5 Clinical Trials (Clinical Research Organizations)

2.6.6 Technology Vendors

2.7 Digital Biomarkers: Technology Landscape

2.7.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.7.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

2.7.3 Blockchain

2.7.4 Edge Computing

2.7.5 Cloud Computing

2.8 Successful Case Studies: Key Therapeutic Areas

2.8.1 Cardiovascular Disease

2.8.2 Parkinson's Disease

2.8.3 Alzheimer's Disease

2.8.4 Huntington's disease



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth-Promoting Factors

3.1.1 Increasing Cost of Drug Development

3.1.2 Failure for Drugs for Neurodegenerative Disorder

3.1.3 Regulatory Flexibility Toward Digital Health Solutions

3.1.4 Explosion of Wearable Devices and Increasing Smartphone Penetration

3.2 Market Challenges

3.2.1 Test and Validation

3.2.2 Addressing Biases

3.2.3 Validation Testing

3.2.4 Integration

3.2.5 Cost and Usability

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Personalized Medicine

3.3.2 Investment in Voice-Based Digital Biomarkers

3.3.3 Investment in Wearable Technology

3.3.3.1 Early Detection of Neurological Disorders

3.3.3.2 For General Health Management

3.3.3.3 Metabolic, Cardiovascular, and Gastrointestinal Health

3.3.3.4 Maternal, Pre- and Neo-Natal Care

3.3.3.5 Pulmonary Health and Environmental Exposures



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Synergistic Interactions

4.1.2 Product Launches and Enhancements

4.1.3 Business Expansion and Funding Activities

4.1.4 Acquisitions, Approvals, and Others



5. Digital Biomarker Market Opportunities and Growth, 2018-2025 ($Million)

5.1 Data Collection (Sensors and Tools that Collect Data)

5.1.1 Wearables Devices

5.1.1.1 Market Estimation and Forecast, 2018-2025

5.1.1.2 Opportunity in Digital Biomarker

5.1.1.3 New Developments

5.1.1.4 Competitive Landscape

5.1.2 Implantable Components/Sensors

5.1.3 Mobile/Tablet Apps

5.1.4 Platforms

5.1.5 Desktop Based Software

5.2 Data Integration (Systems that Integrate Data)

5.2.1 Market Estimation and Forecast, 2018-2025

5.2.2 Competitive Landscape



6. Global Digital biomarkers Market (by Application)

6.1 Sleep and Movement

6.2 Cardiovascular

6.3 Mood and Behavior

6.4 Pain Management

6.5 Neurodegenerative Disorders

6.6 Respiratory Conditions



7. Global Digital Biomarkers Market, by End-users

7.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.1.1 Role of Biopharma Companies in the Development of Digital Biomarkers

7.1.2 Major Therapeutic Areas for Biomarkers

7.1.2.1 Respiratory Diseases

7.1.2.2 Neurodegenerative Diseases

7.1.2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.1.2.4 Diabetes

7.2 Payers

7.3 Providers



8. Global Digital Biomarkers Market (by Region)

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 ActiGraph, LLC.

9.3 Akili Interactive Labs

9.4 AliveCor Inc.

9.5 Altoida Inc.

9.6 Amgen Inc

9.7 Bayer AG

9.8 Biogen Inc

9.9 Eli Lilly and Company

9.10 Evidation Health, Inc

9.11 Fitbit, Inc.

9.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

9.13 Human API

9.14 Happify Health

9.15 IXICO Plc

9.16 Neurotrack Technology, Inc

9.17 Novartis

9.18 Pfizer Inc.

9.19 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.20 Sanofi

9.21 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

9.22 Verily Life Science LLC



