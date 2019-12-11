Europe Heat-not-Burn (HnB) Tobacco Product Market Outlook Report, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Product Type, Demography, Age Group, Sales Channels, Countries, And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market report thoroughly covers the market by product type, by demography, by sales channels and by countries. The Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Owing to rising health concerns amongst the consumers and features offered by the Heat-not-Burn (HnB) Tobacco products such as reduced amount of tar and carcinogenic substances, the market for Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products has gained momentum in the Europe. The Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products are promoted as safer option by the companies to make consumers to attract towards such products. Furthermore, the market would grow in future due to availability of various flavor options.



Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco product market has the second largest revenue share in the Global Heat-not-Burn Tobacco product market in 2018. Italy holds key revenue share in the European market whereas, countries such as Germany and Poland are growing at healthy growth rates.



By sales channels, the offline mode acquired the highest share in the Europe HnB market due to easy availability of such products at convenience stores and at stores launched by Philip Morris International, which helped the consumers to buy the these without any hassle. By gender, the male population acquired higher share in the Heat-not-Burn Tobacco product market over female population owing to higher smoking prevalence.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

3.1. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

3.2. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Country, 2018 & 2025F

3.3. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market- Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Europe Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Trends



6. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

6.1. Country Indicators

6.2. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Stick Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

6.3.2. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Device Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

6.4. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

6.4.1. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Gender, 2018

6.5. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

6.5.1. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Age Group, 2018

6.6. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018

6.6.1. Italy Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Sales Channel, 2018



7. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

7.1. Country Indicators

7.2. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

7.3. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.1. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Stick Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

7.3.2. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Device Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

7.4. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

7.4.1. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Gender, 2018

7.5. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

7.5.1. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Age Group, 2018

7.6. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018

7.6.1. Germany Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Sales Channel, 2018



8. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

8.1. Country Indicators

8.2. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

8.3. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2025F

8.3.1. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Stick Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

8.3.2. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Device Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2025F

8.4. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

8.4.1. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Gender, 2018

8.5. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

8.5.1. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Age Group, 2018

8.6. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018

8.6.1. Poland Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Sales Channel, 2018



9. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

9.1. Country Indicators

9.2. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

9.3. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2025F

9.3.1. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Stick Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

9.3.2. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Device Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F

9.4. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Gender, 2018

9.4.1. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Gender, 2018

9.5. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Age Group, 2018

9.5.1. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Age Group, 2018

9.6. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Sales Channel, 2018

9.6.1. Russia Heat-not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues, By Sales Channel, 2018



10. Rest of Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Overview

10.1 Rest of Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2025F



11. Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Regulations



12. Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market - Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



13. Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market - Competitive Landscape

13.1 Europe Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Italy Tobacco International

14.2. Philip Morris International Inc.

14.3. British American Tobacco



15. Strategic Recommendations



