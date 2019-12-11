ISHLT names respected health association leader as new CEO

Gregory L. Schultz brings proven record catalyzing associations to role

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT), the world’s largest organization dedicated to furthering the understanding of advanced heart and lung disease, announced that it has appointed Gregory L. Schultz, CAE as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 6, 2020. He will succeed retiring Executive Director Amanda Rowe, who has led ISHLT for 27 years.

Schultz brings to the role deep association leadership experience and a passion for creating dynamic communities and strong organizational cultures that drive innovation. Since 2015, he has served as Executive Vice President for Kellen, a global association management company, where he was responsible for strategy, staffing and service delivery for a portfolio of associations in health, science, technology and business. Prior to his role with Kellen, Schultz was a founding partner of the Sherwood Group, an association management firm he helped build into a leader in supporting professional societies. Sherwood Group was acquired by Kellen in 2015.

A longtime leader in the association management field, Schultz is a past chair of the Association Management Company Institute and a Certified Association Executive.

“I’m thrilled to put my experience leading health-related associations to work for ISHLT,” Schultz said. “And I’m honored to have been selected to serve as champion and steward of the ISHLT mission. I look forward to working with our volunteer leaders, members, staff, and stakeholders to advance the quality of care for patients, building on ISHLT’s rich history and commitment to engagement, access and excellence.”

Rowe is credited with growing ISHLT from an organization of fewer than 1,000 members to a global voice for the field, with nearly 4,000-members in 45 countries.

“We are so grateful for Amanda’s leadership,” said Stuart Sweet, MD, Ph.D., ISHLT president and a pediatric pulmonologist at Washington University in St. Louis. “Under her guidance, ISHLT’s influence and scope has grown tremendously. Now we’re looking forward to Greg’s vision and experience leading us through the next chapter.”

Rowe will serve as Interim COO and transition to a Senior Advisor role through the transition.

The CEO search was conducted by association and non-profit search firm Vetted Solutions.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With nearly 4,000 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world’s largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

