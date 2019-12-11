Cubic Telecom partners with British automakers Arrival and Charge, to deliver intelligent connectivity software to their electric vehicle fleets

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Vehicle (EV) companies, Arrival and Charge have chosen connectivity management software provider Cubic Telecom to integrate its intelligent connected car solution to their electric commercial vehicle fleet. The solution will be deployed in selected models from 2020 in the UK, with follow-up plans to roll out to Europe and North America.



Arrival designs and manufactures next-generation, affordable EVs which are tailored to the commercial market and are embedding Cubic Telecom’s software and eSIM technologies into their commercial EVs at the manufacturing stage. Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform (Platform for Application and Connectivity Enablement) connects seamlessly to Tier One cellular networks to provide a continuous feed of data on vehicle and battery performance to Arrival and to provide drivers with full visibility of nearby charging stations and real time navigation.

In addition to powering connectivity for Arrival’s fleet of electric commercial vehicles, Cubic Telecom is providing its connectivity solution to Arrival’s sister company Charge Automotive for specialist EVs. Charge Automotive expertly develops luxury and high-performance vehicles, redefining classic cars with advanced electric technology. Cubic Telecom’s intelligent software and connectivity solution will initially power a fleet of 1960s styled electric Mustangs with telemetry, software updates, multimedia streaming, maps and internet surfing.

“Built from the ground up, Arrival is making the compelling transition into the world of electric commercial vehicles and will use Cubic’s seamless connectivity as a core service offering to support the journey,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom. “This deal signifies Cubic’s ongoing initiative to contribute to the delivery of sustainable solutions with our unique digital experience.”

Avinash Rugoobur, CSO of Arrival, said, “Arrival is making Generation 2.0 Electric Vehicles - that means ensuring we create a world-class connected experience. For our customers this means that our technology must enable their fleets to operate as efficiently, reliably and seamlessly as possible. We are confident that by using Cubic Telecom’s trusted EV connectivity solution we can deliver exactly that.”

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management software supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, the European Investment Bank, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About Arrival

Arrival is a technology company creating the World’s first Generation 2.0 Electric vehicles - electric vehicles for the same price as petrol and diesel equivalents. Arrival’s ambition is to remove all barriers to electric vehicle adoption - starting with cost. The company has taken a unique approach, designing its vehicles entirely from the ground-up. The result - affordable, light, modular electric vehicles with a range of up to 300 km and a 50% reduction of total cost of ownership.

The company’s autonomous ready platform will start life in the commercial vehicle segment where the rise of e-commerce, predictable routes and overnight depot charging form the perfect combination to help drivers make a seamless switch to EVs. The company is undergoing trials with DHL, UPS, Royal Mail and is partnered with John Lewis Partnership ahead of full-scale production in 2021.

Arrival has a diverse blend of industrial and product designers, engineers and software developers from some of the world’s most renowned tech companies. Together the team are reimagining vehicles to confront legacy industry challenges to achieve cost parity with combustion equivalents. Arrival has combined reduced complexity, innovative component design, novel materials and software all contained on a truly modular skateboard platform.

Founded in 2015, Arrival is headquartered in the UK, where it has a manufacturing facility in Banbury and an R&D centre in London. Arrival is continually expanding its global footprint, currently employing over 700 people between its offices in the UK, USA, Israel, Russia and Germany.

