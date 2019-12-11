Precision ADM Hires Martin Lavoie and Dr. Philippe Dupuis to Expand Metal Additive Manufacturing Market in Ontario, Quebec & US North East

Company dedicates resources to servicing Ontario and Quebec’s high-tech sectors such as Aerospace, Defence, and Medical.

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision ADM Inc. (“Precision ADM®” or "the Company"), a global engineering and metal additive manufacturing solutions provider is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Lavoie as Senior Manager of Sales and Business Development for Ontario and Quebec, and Dr. Philippe Dupuis, Ph. D. as Senior Engineering and Additive Manufacturing Project Manager for Ontario and Quebec.



The Company has opened a sales office in the National Capital Region to serve customers in Ontario, Quebec and the North Eastern United States.

Martin Lavoie brings 20 years of experience in the fields of business development, government relations and advanced manufacturing. His expertise in additive manufacturing comes from his early involvement with Canada Makes, Canada’s premier network of expertise in additive manufacturing, which he founded while working for Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME). Mr. Lavoie also gained aerospace experience in his years working as the Manager of Government and Parliamentary Relations for Bombardier Inc. Martin holds a MSc. in Economics and Political science from Laval University and lives in the National Capital Region.

“It is quite an honour and a privilege to join Precision ADM, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of metal additive and digital manufacturing in Canada. I am really excited to build on the solid reputation that the company has earned over the years and to help expand its activities in Quebec and Ontario, two provinces with important advanced manufacturing clusters,” said Mr. Lavoie.

Dr. Philippe Dupuis is an engineering graduate with a deep background in material science. He acquired a Ph. D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ottawa, where he worked on developing heat exchangers using additive manufacturing. Mr. Dupuis has over 7 years of experience in additive manufacturing both as an entrepreneur and in research and development roles.

“I am eager to work with the team to find new applications for the technology which will bring value to our current and future clients in the Aerospace, Medical and Defense sectors. I am proud to contribute to the development of a local presence in Quebec for the continued growth of the company’s reputation and reach,” said Mr. Dupuis.

"Martin and Phillipe will be looking for every opportunity to further expand our footprint in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada in 2020 and beyond," stated Martin Petrak, CEO of Precision ADM®. "We are planning to work collaboratively with funding partners, government agencies and private investors sharing the goal to make Canada a world leader in additive manufacturing in high-tech sectors.”

For more information on Precision ADM’s Advanced Digital Manufacturing® solutions, please contact The Company via email at: info@precisionadm.com or online at: precisionadm.com.

About Precision ADM Inc.

Precision ADM® is a global engineering and manufacturing solutions provider that uses Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D Printing, as a core technology, complimented by multi-axis machining to manufacture high value components and devices for the medical, aerospace, energy, and industrial sectors. Precision ADM has created a comprehensive Advanced Digital Manufacturing® process which includes Design Support, Engineering, Manufacturing and Finishing. Precision ADM possesses ISO 13485:2016, AS9100 Rev D, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

