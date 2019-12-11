MindRocket Media Group Becomes Agency of Record for Refugee & Migrant Education Network

MindRocket Media Group will support communications efforts for the Refugee & Migrant Education Network

MindRocket will represent RME Network in communications efforts to enhance engagement between member organizations and amplify organizational mission

The leadership team of RME Network is excited to work with the MindRocket Media Group team to enhance our global mission.” — Dr. Anthony Cernera

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindRocket Media Group and the Refugee & Migrant Education Network (RME Network) have announced that MindRocket is the network’s new agency of record, and will represent the RME Network in communications and public relations efforts, amplifying the organization’s mission and message to a worldwide audience.The RME Network was founded to foster and facilitate educational programs and initiatives, as well as practical research and collaboration between universities and not-for-profit organizations, for the benefit of refugees and migrants. Its current membership is comprised of more than 45 universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), nonprofits, public benefit corporations, and individuals based in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Poland, Spain, the United States and Vatican City."It’s both a joy and an honor to announce our new relationship with the Refugee & Migrant Education Network,” said Dr. Rod Berger, CEO of MindRocket Media Group. “Dr. Anthony Cernera and his team are a group whose work is truly important, and we believe the network and its member organizations should have more opportunities to communicate about their work as they continue to increase their global impact. MindRocket is excited to begin our collaboration and to play a role in supporting the RME Network’s mission.”The RME Network was initiated and organized by Dr. Anthony Cernera, Leader of Being the Blessing Foundation and the Center for Interreligious Understanding. Cernera’s extensive career in higher education includes nearly 35 years as vice president at Marist College, vice president and president of the International Federation of Catholic Universities, and president of the Sacred Heart University. He founded the network as an effort to connect universities and organizations around the world to cooperate, research and collaborate in the field of migrant and refugee education. Member institutions are encouraged to participate in a practical, engaged and active fashion, to both promote research about―and provide educational programs and initiatives for the benefit of―refugees and migrants.“The leadership team of RME Network is excited to work with the MindRocket Media Group team to enhance our global mission,” said Dr. Cernera. “As a result of this new partnership, our vision will be greatly supported, as we continue our work to create better educational programs and initiatives to support refugees and migrants.”MindRocket’s work on behalf of the RME Network will center around the key objectives of enhancing communication and engagement between members of the network, as well as amplifying the message of the RME Network and its member institutions to additional global audiences, enhancing impact and increasing recognition and support for these meaningful efforts. As a multi-channel communications and strategic advisory firm, MindRocket will make use of diverse tactics and multimedia capabilities to support the RME Network’s growth and success.Together, MindRocket and the RME Network aim to support dynamic cooperation between member institutions and create opportunities for additional members and partners to become involved with the network’s mission. Learn more about the RME Network, its member organizations, and its mission at https://rmenetwork.org About MindRocket Media GroupMindRocket Media Group is a strategic advisory firm focused on providing communications, brand-building, media production, network development, and go-to-market support to companies operating within the K-20 education and education technology sectors worldwide. With a foundation built on years of experience and broad expertise within the education industry, we leverage the power of community and storytelling to make a difference in the industry. Our market knowledge, progressive strategies, and well-established relationships allow us to influence, support, and represent the change-makers who drive the business of education across the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at https://www.mindrocketmediagroup.com About the Refugee & Migrant Education NetworkThe RME Network has been founded to foster and facilitate educational programs and initiatives, as well as practical research and collaboration between universities and not-for-profit organizations, for the benefit of refugees and migrants. The network serves as a global platform of dynamic cooperation between member institutions. Learn more at https://rmenetwork.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.