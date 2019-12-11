Invite from Lynne Ensor chair for Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference, April 2020, Boston

Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference is scheduled to take place the April 29th – 30th, 2020 in Boston. Attendees can expect a wide array of microbiology expert speakers from leading pharmaceutical companies to meet and collaborate on all aspects of Pharmaceutical Microbiology. With advances in rapid microbiological methods, constant regulatory updates, enhanced knowledge of innovation therapeutics, and novel testing methods, this industry is ever expanding.This year’s conference Chair, Lynne Ensor, Ph. D., Vice President, Technical, Parexel International has released an invitation letter for this highly anticipated event. Excerpt of the chair letter includes:“I am honored to serve as Chair for SMi’s 3rd Annual Conference on Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast and on behalf of SMi Group, I would like to cordially invite you to join this compelling conference and post-conference workshop in Boston, MA, on April 29 - 30, 2020.I have recently transitioned from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration where I was a regulator for nearly 21 years supporting the manufacture of quality, safe and effective biopharmaceuticals. As a microbiologist and former regulatory, I am keenly aware that it is critical in our industry to maintain awareness of the regulatory expectations for intended global markets, advancing technological developments, and lessons learned from those with experience with the implementation of emerging technologies into their manufacturing and/or testing procedures…”For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of US$400 for bookings made by December 13th, 2019. Register at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/EINpr2 Featured Speakers for 2020 Include:• Rebecca Jordan, QC Microbiology Sr Specialist, Juno Therapeutics• Elia Sanchez, QC Microbiology Sr. Manager, Genentech• Kenneth Tai, QC Scientist, Genentech• Hilary Chan, Principal QC Scientist, Takeda• Maria Dunnells, Sr. Manufacturing Lead Investigator, Takeda• Steven Wieczorek, Associate Director QC, Sanofi• Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation• Steve Walton, Sr Sterility Assurance Lead, Baxter InternationalAdditionally, a half-day post-conference interactive workshop will be held on May 1st, 2020. Led by Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod, the workshop will be on ‘The use of recombinant chromogenic assays as alternate methods for the bacterial endotoxins test (BET),’ aiming to explore the global perspective on the use of synthetic reagents, including their regulatory status.The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/EINpr2 For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukConference: April 29th – 30th, 2020Workshop: May 1st, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.