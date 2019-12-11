Taradel Named Winner in Lead Generation Category at Keller Williams futuRE Pitch Battle

Taradel at Keller Williams futuRE

Keller Williams agents vote to fast-track Taradel's direct mail and digital advertising platform at invitation-only futuRE event.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taradel, a martech firm specializing in integrated direct mail and digital advertising, was named the winner of the Lead Generation category at futuRE , an invitation-only real estate technology pitch battle. Powered by Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, futuRE was focused on “where the next generation of real estate begins.”Taradel was among a list of 29 tech companies that competed for votes from agents to access their businesses operating within the Keller Williams ecosystem and the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.“Named the winner in the Lead Generation category, we’re excited to announce Taradel will receive prioritized integration into the Keller Cloud, as a direct result of live agent votes this week,” said Jeff Tamaru, head of corporate development, Keller Williams. “With futuRE, our aim was to empower our agents with best-in-class solutions to choose how they want to run their business within our platform.”The futuRE event took place at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and 10, 2019.Launched by founder and CEO, Jim Fitzgerald in 2003, Taradel provides advertisers with an all-in-one marketing platform to identify audiences, create marketing campaigns, and distribute ads across multiple channels ranging from direct mail to Facebook. Bolstered by partnerships with brands such as Progressive Insurance, Staples, and Canada Post, the company has grown from a spare-room startup into a leading provider of marketing solutions.“This entire experience, especially meeting with the Keller Williams team, has been amazing,” said Jim Fitzgerald. “To have the Keller Williams agents vote for us amongst so many great companies, and to speak with them and witness the excitement for our marketing platform — it was truly an honor. We’re excited to get to work on integrating into the Keller Cloud.”More than 450 real estate leaders on-site voted together with agents in North America via livestream to select 10 finalists, one finalist per category, to prioritize and onboard into the Keller Cloud.The group of 29 tech companies was selected from an original list of more than 80 companies competing for access into the Keller Cloud during a weeklong voting process that happened in November 2019.KW collaborates with leading technology companies, such as Taradel, to enhance the operations of real estate businesses via the Keller Cloud.In 2019, KW released KW MarketPlace, an app store for KW agents to browse top software integrations made by non-KW developers, in beta. KW MarketPlace is currently available to agents through Command, KW’s smart CRM-plus solution.Using a Keller Cloud application programming interface, or API, available for outside technology developers, Keller Williams enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent’s Keller Cloud solutions.About Keller WilliamsAustin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,040 offices and 185,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.About TaradelFounded in 2003 by serial entrepreneur, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel is a perennial Inc. 5000 martech company specializing in marketing solutions for business applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 200 million Every Door Direct Mailand digital ads using the company's platform. To learn more visit https://www.taradel.com/



