India Light Tower Market Report 2019: Market Review 2015-2018 and Forecast to 2025

According to this report, India's Light Tower Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

India's light tower market is expected to gain momentum owing to rapid growth of the construction industry accompanied by the need to provide safety measures and to prevent fatal accidents on construction sites during working hours. Additionally, the existence of technologically superior equipment and advanced construction methods are some of the key factors which would increase the demand for light tower in India over the coming years.

Increasing government investment for the installation of smart lighting and replacing street lamps with LED lamps would accelerate the market growth. The traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) consume a lot of energy and generate a lot of heat, due to which government is planning to replace these street lights in order to reduce the carbon footprints and pollution, which accelerates the growth of India light tower market.



Rise in the construction industry is expected to provide multiple growth opportunities to the light tower market owing to upcoming infrastructure projects such as Bharatmala, World One Tower, International North-South Trade Corridor, and many more. Additionally, the diesel light tower are gaining popularity due to growing construction activities and recovering coal & metal mining sector in the country. Moreover, increasing inclination towards hybrid lighting tower would further boost the demand of diesel light tower.



Report Coverage

The report thoroughly covers the market by light types, fuel types and end-users. The light tower market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India light tower market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report

India Light tower Market Overview

India Light tower Market Outlook

India Light tower Market Forecast

Historical Data of India light tower Market Revenues, for the Period 2015-2018

India light tower Market Size and Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of India light tower Market Revenues, by Light Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India light tower Market Revenues, by Light Types, until 2025

Historical Data of India light tower Market Revenues, by Fuel Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India light tower Market Revenues, by Fuel Types, until 2025

Historical Data of India light tower Market Revenues, by End-Users, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India light tower Market Revenues, by End-Users, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

India light Tower Market Trends

Market Opportunity Assessment

India light Tower Market Share, By Players

India light tower Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Light Types: LED Metal Halide

By Fuel Types: Diesel Solar Direct

By End-Users: Construction Mining Oil & Gas Others



