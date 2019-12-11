Nightfood Ice Cream Hotel Initiatives Underway; Product Selling Well in Initial Locations

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking market, recently announced it had hired MSourceIdeas and Mr. Lionel Binnie to spearhead major distribution through the hotel pantry and college campus verticals.



In the subsequent weeks, the Company has established discussions with Food & Beverage directors at some of the largest hotel chains and management companies in the country.

“The first thing we did is speak to people at the locations that have already made Nightfood available for sale in their freezers,” commented CEO Sean Folkson. “I’ve personally been told by front desk operators in multiple locations that Nightfood was outselling legacy brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen Dazs in that limited setting. Their order history supports those conversations.”

In the hotel environment, management believes the consumer has more time and attention to consider the Nightfood brand promise, benefits, and differentiation compared to when shopping at the supermarket.

“With the product selling so well in those limited locations, the next thing was to contact the management companies that operate those hotels,” offered Binnie. “Fortunately, those include some of the largest hotel management companies in the country. They can see the sales volume first-hand at these first few locations, and that’s why they’ve taken our calls and are engaging in these discussions.

“This is a tricky time of year to make things happen, but based on what I’ve seen so far, I expect some exciting developments in the early part of the new year,” continued Binnie. “There’s obvious interest…the decision makers understand the benefits in offering guests sleep-friendly ice cream for their nighttime snacking.”

“I’m surprised at just how much ice cream an individual hotel location can sell,” added Folkson. “On top of existing volume, we’re going to explore on-location marketing such as table tents, Nightfood branded key cards, and in-room materials which we believe can dramatically increase our velocities.”

Management previously announced it had secured distribution with the nation’s leading snack distributor to the hospitality industry, making Nightfood available to hotels and college campuses throughout New England, Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Carolinas, and the Rocky Mountain Markets. The initial focus is on hotels in those regions of the country, with the understanding that success in the hotel vertical could likely lead to additional regions coming online and national distribution.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream has begun establishing a national footprint. The brand has now secured distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the fast-growing better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfoodicecream.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

