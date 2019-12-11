Cannabis Market Size Worth USD 97.35 Billion by 2026; Driven by the Massive Product Demand Across the World, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Cannabis/Marijuana Market Research Report are Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, MedReleaf Corp, Cronos Group Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, CannTrust Holdings Inc, VIVO Cannabis Inc, Tilray, OrganiGram Holdings and more.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cannabis Market size is projected to reach USD 97.35 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Cannabis Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Type (Flowers/Buds and Concentrates), By Application (Medical, Recreational (Edibles and Topical), and Industrial Hemp), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”, the market size was USD 10.60 billion in 2018. The market will exhibit a CAGR of 32.92% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Cannabis is being legalized in several countries for medical and recreational purposes. The demand for cannabis has risen dramatically in the recent years due to the exceptional properties of the product, coupled with its medical benefits. The increasing therapeutic applications will create several opportunities for the companies operating in this market. The advent of cannabis-infused products such as edibles and drinks will aid the growth of the marijuana market in the coming years.

The high investments in the research and development of cannabis-infused drugs for several medical purposes will contribute to the Cannabis Market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, availability of the products in numerous variations will contribute to the growing demand and subsequent rise in the adoption of cannabis across diverse industrial applications.



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219





List of leading companies that are operating in the global Cannabis Market are:

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

MedReleaf Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Tilray

OrganiGram Holdings

The report encompasses several factors that have constituted the growth of the global market in recent years. It summarizes the key industry developments and gauges the impact of these developments on the market. It highlights key aspects of the market, with primary focus on leading products, major applications, and companies. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail.



Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219





Additionally, the report provides forecast values for the medical Cannabis Market for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures are obtained through trusted sources. The data provided in this report is gathered through opinions and interviews of world leaders and experienced market research professional.

Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

The factors that have made a huge impact on the market have been discussed in the report. The benefits of cannabis have drawn the attention of several investors across the world. The increasing emphasis on the development of newer products, infused with cannabis will encourage several competitors to deviate from their core business and invest in medical cannabis. The legalization of cannabis in major countries across the world will emerge in favor of market growth.

In March 2019, Altria Group invested a whopping USD 1.8 billion in Cronos Group Inc. The company aims to compete, scale, and lead the global market and in doing so, establish a strong market presence. Such huge upfront investment will not only help the company but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market; Legalization of Cannabis in Several States Will Open Up a Huge Potential

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America has emerged as the dominant region in recent years. Colorado and Washington DC were the first two states to legalize the use of recreational cannabis in the world. Several states have now legalized the use of recreational cannabis, as a result of which, the medical marijuana market will witness several market entrants in the coming years.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cannabis-marijuana-market-100219





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Production and Consumption Patterns of Cannabis - Analysis and Forecast Regulatory Framework for Cannabis, by Country Cannabis Market Investments Analysis and Details on Start-up Companies

Global Cannabis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Flowers Concentrates Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Medical Recreational Edibles Topicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!



Order Single or Multi User License Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100219





Key Industry Developments:

January 2019: The Colombian Medical Federation and Aphria announced a new alliance wherein they would develop a new academic curriculum on the medical benefits of recreational cannabis.

August 2018: Hexo Corp, announced a collaboration with Molson Coors Canada for the production of a new range of CBD-infused beverages.



Have a Look at Related Reports:

Cannabis Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026

Europe Cigarette Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Gender (Male and Female), By Age Group (15-24, 25-44, 45-64, and 65 & above), By Pricing (Premium, Economy, and Mid/Ultra Low), By Size (King, Regular, and Slim), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026

Sake Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ordinary Sake, Junmai, Honjozo, Junmai Ginjo, Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo), By Age Group (20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, and Above 60 Years Old), and Regional Forecast 2019 – 2026

Probiotics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein & Wheat Protein), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: Fortune Business Insights™

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.