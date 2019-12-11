Generex Biotechnology Appoints Independent Director Marvin S. Hausman, MD to the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD to the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) Board of Directors. Dr. Hausman is an Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon with more than 30 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx.



Dr. Hausman currently serves as Chairman of the Board & Chief Science and Technology Officer of Entia Biosciences, Inc. Previously, Dr. Hausman was a co-founder of Medco Research Inc., a NYSE clinical research organization and biotechnology company specializing in adenosine products that was subsequently acquired by King Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hausman was also a co-founder of Axonyx, and served in various capacities as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board until the company merged into Torrey Pines Therapeutics in 2006. He has also served as a director of Arbios Technologies and of Regent Assisted Living, Inc. Dr. Hausman has done residencies in General Surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, and in Urological Surgery at UCLA Medical Center. He received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hausman commented on his appointment to the NGIO Board, “I have known Joe for a long time, and I am extremely impressed with how he has been able to turn around Generex. The opportunity to be part of this new venture with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology is very exciting. We are at the start of a revolution in immunotherapy as we begin to unravel the language of cellular communication, and our vision at NGIO will be to use that language to modulate the immune system to fight cancer. I am looking forward to working with Joe and his team.”

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Hausman to our Board of Directors for NGIO,” said Joseph Moscato, President & CEO of Generex Biotechnology. “Throughout his long and successful career as a surgeon, a preeminent research scientist, and a biotechnology business leader, Dr. Hausman has demonstrated a commitment to medicine and a drive for innovation to improve human health. His experience and expertise in drug commercialization will help guide the strategic development of our immuno-oncology assets, and his extensive connections in the pharmaceutical industry will help us with our licensing and M&A activities as we build a cutting-edge cancer company. Plus, his current research in cell-to-cell communication fits beautifully with our focus on regenerative medicine. We are lucky to have Dr. Hausman on our NGIO board, and we look forward to working with him and our other new board members, whom we will be announcing shortly.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

