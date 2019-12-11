Gevo Chief Executive Officer to Present in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference series on Thursday, December 12th at 9:00 am EST

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, Inc., will participate and present in the alphaDIRECT Advisors Virtual Conference Series on December 12, 2019, at 9:00 am EST as part of the alphaDIRECT Investor Intelligence Program.



Dr. Gruber will present on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Market followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under the Investor Relations page found on www.gevo.com and under alphaDIRECT Advisors Center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com.



“We’ve been making progress in developing our customers and markets for SAF. In this call we’ll discuss what we’ve been up to, and why,” said Patrick Gruber, CEO for Gevo.

“We are pleased to host Gevo in our alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series following our Management Series on the Business Jets Fuel Event at Van Nuys Airport and Gevo’s Low Carbon Ethanol. Sustainable aviation fuel is a fast-growing market globally as airlines and corporations look for ways to lower their carbon footprint. Renewable fuels are the single best way to reduce the aviation carbon footprint and Gevo has developed a commercially viable option,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.



Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on December 12, 2019.

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1276727&tp_key=b4fbc0c62e

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion dollar business. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn M. Severson

Integra Investor Relations

+1 415-226-7747

info@integra-ir.com



