GL Brands (Formerly Freedom Leaf, Inc.) Launches Harmony™ and Jubilee™ Premium Hemp Pre-Roll Product Lines

New Pre-Rolls Expand the Green Lotus™ Hemp Product Portfolio with Hemp Flower Rich in Naturally Occurring CBD & Terpenes

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Brands (OTCQB: FRLF), a multinational hemp consumer packaged goods company and global house of brands, announced today the launch of the Company’s first hemp pre-roll product lines, Harmony™ and Jubilee™, expanding the product portfolio of its premier brand Green Lotus™ Hemp with premium hemp flower rich in naturally occurring CBD and terpenes.



“Pre-rolls represent the fastest-growing category in the hemp space, offering yet another opportunity for GL Brands to respond to demand from our customer base and cut through a saturated market with top-quality products,” said Carlos Frias, CEO of GL Brands. “As we continue to grow our broad hemp product portfolio of sparkling beverages, oil, softgels, topicals, cartridges and tinctures, GL Brands is committed to a quality-based strategy of product differentiation. For our pre-rolls, GL Brands has combined new strategic partnerships with boutique farms with existing key distribution partners to take the lead in premium cannabinoid products and reach the mass global retail market.”

Harmony™ and Jubilee™ pre-rolls are offered in packs of five. Each pre-roll contains 0.75 grams of top-shelf, hand-trimmed hemp flower with 110 mg of naturally occurring cannabinoids.

Created from a CBD-rich variety of the Lifter strain, Harmony™ offers a balance of body relaxation and clean energy with a flavor and aroma featuring notes of light pear, lemon and sweet berry. Jubilee™ celebrates serenity at rest or at play, featuring a premium Bubba Kush strain known for its rich, cappuccino flavor-aroma mixed with spice and notes of dark plum.

Beginning the first week of January, the premium hemp pre-roll product line will be distributed through Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and CBD products, to three to four thousand points of sale throughout the United States as well as online at https:// www.greenlotushemp.com .

About GL Brands Inc.:

GL Brands is a multinational hemp consumer packaged goods company that creates authentic, enduring and culturally relevant brands engaged in the development and sale of cannabis-derived wellness products. Through its premier brands Green Lotus™ and IrieCBD, GL Brands delivers a full portfolio of hemp and hemp-derived CBD products, including tinctures, softgels, gummies, capsules, sparkling beverages, vapes, flower and topical segments to promote greater wellness and balance, in the U.S. and throughout the world. For more information, please visit https://www.glbrands.com .

About Green Lotus™:

Green Lotus™ Hemp is a premium hemp products brand that provides responsibly produced, natural cannabinoid-rich products to consumers and businesses. The brand is veteran-led and powered by a diverse team dedicated to promoting a world where the restorative power of hemp is accessible to all people. For more information, please visit https://greenlotushemp.com .

