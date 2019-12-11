Kannalife, Inc. Announces Filing of U.S. Patent 62/934,861 - Functionalized 1, 3 Benzene Diols and Their Method of Use for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today the filing of a new U.S. Patent for its proprietary and novel CBD-like molecules to treat radiation dermatitis (RD) and other skin disorders.



The major side effect of RD is skin tissue damage also known as radiodermatitis which occurs in 95% of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy (RT). While acute inflammation is observed within hours of RT, this painful and common side effect develops over weeks and its severity with time progresses to erythema, dry or wet desquamation or ulceration. Currently, no single agent has been shown to completely alleviate the radiation dermatitis side effect. Current therapies that focus on the symptoms include corticosteroid cream, antibiotics, zinc and amifostine. Because of the widespread incidence and the paucity of completely effective therapies, there is an urgent need for new and effective therapies, particularly those employing small molecules that are directed on regulating free radicals and decreasing the concentration of mediators of inflammation which are largely cytokines.

A December 2017 report by Transparency Market Research projects the radiodermatitis market to reach $420 million by 2024.

“We are currently in the midst of and performing pre-clinical research on our lead compound covered under our patent filing. We believe we have a solid candidate to bring forth to bridge the gap from current therapies that focus on symptoms to a therapeutic agent and more readily alleviate the RT side effect,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife. “Again, our early research efforts into the limitations and potential for CBD has brought us to creating a new class of patented CBD-like compounds such as KLS-13019. We believe as is the case in KLS-13019, the new compounds now subject to our patent 62/934,861 patent filing have significant advantages to CBD in treating oxidative stress-related diseases.”

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary and patented cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

FDA Disclaimer

The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the drug candidates of the company are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The efficacy of these drug candidates have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

