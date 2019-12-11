uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair to Meadowvale

Tech Repair Franchise Fixes Anything with a Power Button at New SmartCentres Mississauga Location

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry-leading franchise uBreakiFix brings top-tier smartphone repair to SmartCentres Mississauga in Meadowvale. The new store opened on Dec. 7 and is now fixing smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices at 3055 Argentia Road.



While common device repairs include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 7 million repairs at its more than 540 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

An authorized service provider for both Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix leads the industry in strategic partnerships, providing Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service using genuine parts. For the customer, this means enjoying all the convenience of walk-in repair without risking their smartphone’s warranty or compromising features like water resistance. uBreakiFix’s repair technicians are professionally trained using manufacturer-grade tools, tests, and processes to return devices to like-new condition.

uBreakiFix Meadowvale is the first location for Iqbal Khan and Ali Asghar, who both have experience in the technology industry. Khan and Asghar are excited to broaden their scope of work within the tech sector and expand into the tech repair space.

“We understand that people have fast paced, busy lives, and because our time is valuable, we must spend those precious moments with people and on things that matter most,” Khan said. “You can drop off your device with us and run errands or meet up with a friend in Meadowvale, where you have so many options to shop or grab a bite to eat.”

“We know that your devices house important content, so fast, reliable, and responsible device repair is important,” Asghar said. “We want to be top of mind when you have technology needs. At uBreakiFix Meadowvale, we will always give you the highest quality customer experience.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. Together, they opened the first uBreakiFix storefront in Orlando, Florida, followed by 46 additional corporate locations over the next four years. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 540 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2016, uBreakiFix announced its first authorized service partnership with Google; in 2017, Wetherill ranked among Forbes’s 30 Under 30 in Consumer Electronics; in 2018, uBreakiFix partnered with Samsung as an authorized service provider; and in 2019, the brand celebrated its 10th anniversary, 500th store opening and was acquired by global tech care company Asurion .

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Meadowvale and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Meadowvale is located at 3055 Argentia Road, Building B, Unit B2, Mississauga, ON L5N 8E1 and can be reached at: (905) 824-6722. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/meadowvale.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.



For more information, contact:

Hannah Schachinger

(404) 314-2188

hannah.schachinger@seesparkgo.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb15c908-782e-4b9e-8e18-1b24213bf392

