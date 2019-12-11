A. Duie Pyle Receives a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

Winners chosen for leveraging green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in the supply chain

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green practices or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and who work to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. Pyle has dedicated a great deal of its resources to incorporating green and sustainable practices throughout its fleet, facilities and operations over the past several years. This year, Pyle was chosen to pilot two of the first 20 electric eCanter FUSO trucks introduced in North America. Each truck is completely silent and emission-free, making it ideal for urban delivery and green application needs. The trucks were deployed out of Pyle’s Bronx service center – its first terminal to use 100 percent LED lights both inside and out. To foster sustainability throughout the rest of its fleet, Pyle’s trucks are equipped with adaptive cruise control which includes a Forward-Looking Collision System along with 11L and 13L engines that allow drivers to carry a heavier load with greater efficiency. Pyle is also reducing its carbon footprint through the use of self-inflating tires, which reduce fossil fuel waste by maintaining proper tire air pressure.

“We believe sustainability should be an integral part of every business, no matter the industry, no matter the size. At Pyle, our commitment to sustainability extends through all of our services, from warehousing & distribution to transportation,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Services at A. Duie Pyle. “Through our ECO (Environmentally Conscious Operation) Program, we continue incorporating numerous green and sustainable practices throughout our fleet, facilities and operations which make Pyle a greener, more sustainable logistics option for our customers.”

Additionally, Pyle has transitioned to paperless operations to update its maintenance facilities and added tube lights in the shops and break rooms that reflect sunlight, which eliminates the need for any use of electric lights during the day. The company has also installed radiant-heat flooring and motion-activated lighting in older facilities to reduce energy costs.

“Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability. It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive . “We extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients and their commitment to green initiatives. The entries serve as best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains.”

