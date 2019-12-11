Canada's "Life into Lyrics" Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project “Life into Lyrics: Bridging Cultural Divides Through Song” of the organization Darkspark in Canada was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,200 applications from 128 countries.



With its project “Life into Lyrics,” Darkspark invites youth to create pop songs and digital campaigns with social purpose, encouraging them to lend their voices to the change they want to see in the world. By being given the opportunity to write songs and record them with professionals, participating youth are empowered to express their views on pressing social issues, with the goal of reducing prejudice and promoting cross-cultural understanding.

“This award acknowledges the powerful youth and communities with whom we collaborate, and elevates their stories to create more impact internationally,” said Darkspark Co-Founder D’Ari Lisle. “It places value in youths’ voices and stories, and recognizes them as leaders of both the present and future,” added Darkspark Co-Founder Melissa Larkin.

“Life into Lyrics” combines intergenerational and multicultural experiential learning with the pervasive power of pop culture. The process is filmed, and a short documentary is released online alongside music videos of completed songs.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Mr. Bill McAndrews, Vice President Market Communications, BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, Darkspark will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help the “Life into Lyrics” project expand and replicate to other contexts. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as both partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/life-into-lyrics-bridging-cultural-divides-through-song/

Media inquiries:

- Ms. Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group: Phone (Germany): +49-89-382-66563; Email: Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de

- Mr. Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC: Phone (USA): +1 (929) 274-6217; Email: alessandrog@unops.org



