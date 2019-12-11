Hoyer Statement on Court Ruling Against the President Stealing Military Funding for Border Wall

“The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas reaffirms what Democrats and even many Republicans in Congress have been saying all along: President Trump’s attempt to steal funds from the military to build an expensive and ineffective border wall is unconstitutional and illegal. Congress, which represents the American people, is the only entity that can appropriate taxpayer funds. House Democrats will continue to fight the President’s usurpation of Congress’s authority and his plan to waste billions of taxpayer dollars on a wall for which he promised Americans would not have to pay. Moreover, we will not allow President Trump to steal funding away from our military, which undermines the safety and effectiveness of our troops.”